Affiliate programs are a great way to earn extra money and promote your favorite betting sites. There are many different types of affiliate programs, including sports betting, casino, poker and bingo. In this article, we will explain how affiliate marketing works, provide you with information on various types of affiliate offers, give our opinion on the best betting affiliate programs, and create a comprehensive and detailed list of the top ones.
This article is built as a ranking from the highest published RevShare offer to the lowest. At the same time, this is not just a blind list. A strong deal should look good both in the commission table and in real traffic.
What makes a strong RevShare deal
Before the ranking, it helps to keep the logic simple. The best revshare programs usually combine a few practical things:
a clear revenue-share structure
recognisable product
good conversion potential
stable reporting
usable manager support
broad GEO coverage or clear regional focus
decent retention
This matters because even a lower-rate deal can outperform a higher one if the funnel converts better. That is especially true when you compare one revshare gambling affiliate program with another and the headline rate hides the real difference in conversion quality. In other words, the strongest-looking number is not always the strongest result in practice.
Rating: top RevShare offers by maximum published rate
This rating focuses on published maximum commission, but the number alone is not enough. A strong revshare gambling affiliate program should also make sense in terms of product fit, brand trust, and conversion potential. That is why the list below looks at both the headline rate and the practical value behind it.
1. Kingfin
Published RevShare: up to 80%
Vertical: finance / trading
Models: RevShare, CPA, hybrid
Kingfin leads this rating because the public ceiling is simply higher than the rest. If the ranking is built by headline rate, it belongs at the top.
Why it stands out:
up to 80% revenue share
flexible model mix
built around longer monetisation cycles
suitable for affiliates who understand LTV-driven funnels
Important note:
this is not a gambling brand
the traffic behaviour differs from sportsbook or casino traffic
the conversion logic is closer to finance lead quality than entertainment intent
So Kingfin ranks first by pure percentage, but it sits slightly outside the usual iGaming discussion.
2. Mostbet Partners
Published RevShare: up to 60%
Vertical: sportsbook + casino
Models: RevShare, CPA, hybrid
Among iGaming names, Mostbet is one of the strongest on paper. A 60% ceiling is already enough to put it near the top of most best revshare programs lists, but the more useful point is the product mix behind the number.
Why it works:
sportsbook and casino in one funnel
broad audience appeal
good fit for mixed traffic
strong enough rate to stay competitive
This is also a practical example of a revshare gambling affiliate program with enough product depth to support the headline. It is not just a big number with a weak brand behind it.
3. PIN-UP Partners
Published RevShare: up to 50%
Vertical: casino + betting
Models: RevShare, CPA, hybrid
PIN-UP stays high in the ranking because it combines a solid rate with a direct-advertiser feel that many affiliates like. The commercial structure is simple enough to understand, and the frontend product is strong enough to support conversion.
Strong sides:
up to 50% RevShare
wide iGaming coverage
recognisable brand style
useful promo materials for affiliates
This is one of the cases where a revshare affiliate program looks balanced rather than just aggressive. For many affiliates, that balance matters more than squeezing out the highest possible headline rate.
4. 1win Partners
Published RevShare: from 50%, with room for individual increases
Vertical: casino + sportsbook
Models: RevShare, CPA, hybrid
1win sits in an interesting position. The public entry point is already strong, and the upside often depends on how the relationship develops once traffic volume is proven.
Why affiliates keep it on the shortlist:
50% starter rate
strong product breadth
broad traffic usability
room for negotiation
This is one of the better examples of a revshare affiliate program that can become more attractive over time. Some offers look good only on the landing page. Others become stronger once the affiliate proves real value.
That is why 1win often appears in best revshare programs roundups even when the discussion is more practical than promotional.
5. Parimatch Affiliates
Published RevShare: commonly cited up to 45%
Vertical: sportsbook + casino
Models: RevShare, CPA, hybrid
Parimatch remains relevant because brand trust does part of the work. Not every affiliate offer needs the loudest percentage if the brand already converts well in the right GEO.
Why it stays on the list:
strong brand recognition
sportsbook and casino coverage
good fit for branded traffic
useful for affiliates who rely on known names
This is where a review should stay realistic. A revshare gambling affiliate program can still work well without sitting at the absolute top of the rate table, especially when the brand already carries trust in the target GEO. The rate may not be the most aggressive in the whole ranking, but the product can still perform well if the traffic matches the brand.
6. 1xBet Partners
Published RevShare: up to 40%
Vertical: sportsbook + casino + esports
Models: RevShare and other partner models
1xBet remains one of the most visible brands in the market. Its published revenue-share ceiling is lower than the upper group, but the breadth of the product still keeps it in the conversation.
Why it matters:
up to 40% RevShare
very broad sportsbook depth
casino and esports coverage
strong global visibility
This is a useful reminder that not every ranking tells the whole story. Some revshare affiliate programs sit lower by percentage but still perform well because the brand is already familiar to the audience.
7. MelBet Partners
Published RevShare: up to 40%
Vertical: sportsbook + casino
Models: RevShare, CPA, hybrid, CPL, CPI
MelBet closes the main ranking, but it still deserves a place. It is a practical option for affiliates who want flexibility and do not need the loudest brand in the room.
Why it stays viable:
up to 40% RevShare
several model options
multilingual support
useful stats and partner tools
For some affiliates, MelBet works better as an operating choice than as a flashy one. That still matters in a real review.
Which deals look strongest in practice?
If you strip away the marketing language, the answer depends on the traffic.
For pure headline rate:
Kingfin
Mostbet
PIN-UP
For brand recognition inside iGaming:
1xBet
Parimatch
1win
For practical flexibility:
MelBet
1win
PIN-UP
So the best revshare programs are not always the ones with the highest number. The best fit depends on:
Your GEO
Your traffic source
Whether you want sportsbook, casino or both
Whether you need CPA fallback
How much manager negotiation matters in your workflow
That is why a simple “highest percentage wins” approach rarely works well. A lower-rate deal can still outperform a bigger offer if the brand converts better, holds users longer, and fits your audience more naturally.
In practice, the better revshare gambling affiliate program is often the one that fits your traffic source cleanly and keeps users active after the first conversion. That is a much more useful filter than looking at commission alone.
Final take
A strong revenue-share deal should never be judged by percentage alone. The rate matters, but it works together with conversion, retention, payment logic, product quality, and brand demand.
If you want the highest published ceiling in the whole ranking, Kingfin sits first. If you want a pure iGaming revshare gambling affiliate program, then Mostbet, PIN-UP, and 1win are the more relevant names near the top. If brand familiarity matters more, 1xBet and Parimatch still deserve serious attention.
The cleanest way to compare these offers is:
shortlist by rate
remove the brands that do not fit your vertical
compare real conversion logic
check retention, not only approval
test with your own traffic
renegotiate once your volume is proven
That is usually where a pretty ranking turns into an actual income stream.