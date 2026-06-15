This article is built as a ranking from the highest published RevShare offer to the lowest. At the same time, this is not just a blind list. A strong deal should look good both in the commission table and in real traffic.

What makes a strong RevShare deal

Before the ranking, it helps to keep the logic simple. The best revshare programs usually combine a few practical things:

a clear revenue-share structure

recognisable product

good conversion potential

stable reporting

usable manager support

broad GEO coverage or clear regional focus

decent retention

This matters because even a lower-rate deal can outperform a higher one if the funnel converts better. That is especially true when you compare one revshare gambling affiliate program with another and the headline rate hides the real difference in conversion quality. In other words, the strongest-looking number is not always the strongest result in practice.

Rating: top RevShare offers by maximum published rate

This rating focuses on published maximum commission, but the number alone is not enough. A strong revshare gambling affiliate program should also make sense in terms of product fit, brand trust, and conversion potential. That is why the list below looks at both the headline rate and the practical value behind it.

1. Kingfin

Published RevShare: up to 80%

Vertical: finance / trading

Models: RevShare, CPA, hybrid

Kingfin leads this rating because the public ceiling is simply higher than the rest. If the ranking is built by headline rate, it belongs at the top.

Why it stands out:

up to 80% revenue share

flexible model mix

built around longer monetisation cycles

suitable for affiliates who understand LTV-driven funnels

Important note:

this is not a gambling brand

the traffic behaviour differs from sportsbook or casino traffic

the conversion logic is closer to finance lead quality than entertainment intent

So Kingfin ranks first by pure percentage, but it sits slightly outside the usual iGaming discussion.

2. Mostbet Partners

Published RevShare: up to 60%

Vertical: sportsbook + casino

Models: RevShare, CPA, hybrid

Among iGaming names, Mostbet is one of the strongest on paper. A 60% ceiling is already enough to put it near the top of most best revshare programs lists, but the more useful point is the product mix behind the number.

Why it works:

sportsbook and casino in one funnel

broad audience appeal

good fit for mixed traffic

strong enough rate to stay competitive

This is also a practical example of a revshare gambling affiliate program with enough product depth to support the headline. It is not just a big number with a weak brand behind it.

Published RevShare: up to 50%

Vertical: casino + betting

Models: RevShare, CPA, hybrid

PIN-UP stays high in the ranking because it combines a solid rate with a direct-advertiser feel that many affiliates like. The commercial structure is simple enough to understand, and the frontend product is strong enough to support conversion.

Strong sides:

up to 50% RevShare

wide iGaming coverage

recognisable brand style

useful promo materials for affiliates

This is one of the cases where a revshare affiliate program looks balanced rather than just aggressive. For many affiliates, that balance matters more than squeezing out the highest possible headline rate.

Published RevShare: from 50%, with room for individual increases

Vertical: casino + sportsbook

Models: RevShare, CPA, hybrid

1win sits in an interesting position. The public entry point is already strong, and the upside often depends on how the relationship develops once traffic volume is proven.

Why affiliates keep it on the shortlist:

50% starter rate

strong product breadth

broad traffic usability

room for negotiation

This is one of the better examples of a revshare affiliate program that can become more attractive over time. Some offers look good only on the landing page. Others become stronger once the affiliate proves real value.

That is why 1win often appears in best revshare programs roundups even when the discussion is more practical than promotional.

5. Parimatch Affiliates

Published RevShare: commonly cited up to 45%

Vertical: sportsbook + casino

Models: RevShare, CPA, hybrid

Parimatch remains relevant because brand trust does part of the work. Not every affiliate offer needs the loudest percentage if the brand already converts well in the right GEO.

Why it stays on the list:

strong brand recognition

sportsbook and casino coverage

good fit for branded traffic

useful for affiliates who rely on known names

This is where a review should stay realistic. A revshare gambling affiliate program can still work well without sitting at the absolute top of the rate table, especially when the brand already carries trust in the target GEO. The rate may not be the most aggressive in the whole ranking, but the product can still perform well if the traffic matches the brand.

Published RevShare: up to 40%

Vertical: sportsbook + casino + esports

Models: RevShare and other partner models

1xBet remains one of the most visible brands in the market. Its published revenue-share ceiling is lower than the upper group, but the breadth of the product still keeps it in the conversation.

Why it matters:

up to 40% RevShare

very broad sportsbook depth

casino and esports coverage

strong global visibility

This is a useful reminder that not every ranking tells the whole story. Some revshare affiliate programs sit lower by percentage but still perform well because the brand is already familiar to the audience.

Published RevShare: up to 40%

Vertical: sportsbook + casino

Models: RevShare, CPA, hybrid, CPL, CPI

MelBet closes the main ranking, but it still deserves a place. It is a practical option for affiliates who want flexibility and do not need the loudest brand in the room.

Why it stays viable:

up to 40% RevShare

several model options

multilingual support

useful stats and partner tools

For some affiliates, MelBet works better as an operating choice than as a flashy one. That still matters in a real review.

Which deals look strongest in practice?

If you strip away the marketing language, the answer depends on the traffic.

For pure headline rate:

Kingfin

Mostbet

PIN-UP

For brand recognition inside iGaming:

1xBet

Parimatch

1win

For practical flexibility:

MelBet

1win

PIN-UP

So the best revshare programs are not always the ones with the highest number. The best fit depends on:

Your GEO

Your traffic source

Whether you want sportsbook, casino or both

Whether you need CPA fallback

How much manager negotiation matters in your workflow

That is why a simple “highest percentage wins” approach rarely works well. A lower-rate deal can still outperform a bigger offer if the brand converts better, holds users longer, and fits your audience more naturally.

In practice, the better revshare gambling affiliate program is often the one that fits your traffic source cleanly and keeps users active after the first conversion. That is a much more useful filter than looking at commission alone.

Final take

A strong revenue-share deal should never be judged by percentage alone. The rate matters, but it works together with conversion, retention, payment logic, product quality, and brand demand.

If you want the highest published ceiling in the whole ranking, Kingfin sits first. If you want a pure iGaming revshare gambling affiliate program, then Mostbet, PIN-UP, and 1win are the more relevant names near the top. If brand familiarity matters more, 1xBet and Parimatch still deserve serious attention.

The cleanest way to compare these offers is:

shortlist by rate

remove the brands that do not fit your vertical

compare real conversion logic

check retention, not only approval

test with your own traffic

renegotiate once your volume is proven

That is usually where a pretty ranking turns into an actual income stream.