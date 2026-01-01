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revenue-lab

In iGaming since 2011

Referral earnings from CPA & RevShare

Invite affiliates. Earn your share

Join us
revenuelab referral pattern

Start earning from referrals

  1. Get your referral link

    Sign up or log in to revenuelab. Your referral link is available in your dashboard

    Get your link

  2. Invite affiliates

    Share your link with partners and other affiliates. Once they sign up, they become your referrals

  3. Track performance and earn

    When your referrals start generating FTDs, you’ll see stats and earnings in your dashboard

Referral earnings dashboard

Transparent payouts. No hidden fees

Your referral earnings are calculated based on your referral’s CPA and RevShare revenue. Paid by revenuelab, not deducted from your referrals’ earnings

2%of revenueon CPA
4%of revenueon RevShare

Clear stats

Get full visibility for each referral in your dashboard. See what’s pending, confirmed, and already paid. Track total earnings and monthly trends

Referral earnings€17,400+€1,100

Easy to work with. Easy to recommend

  • Offers for any traffic type

    We’ve tested thousands of brands and know which offers convert and pay across GEOs. We only recommend brands we’ve tested ourselves, negotiate the best terms, and make sure your traffic is handled properly

  • Flexible, secure payouts

    Bank transfers or payment systems tailored to your jurisdiction with no account risks

  • Finances handled for you

    Our finance team takes care of reconciliation and payouts. Track statuses, payout details, and reconciliation notes in your dashboard. No extra financial overhead

Join the referral program

Events

SIGMA Central Europe 2026

Rome, Latium, Italy2 Nov — 5 Nov

CMSEO 2026

Chiang Mai, Thailand9 Nov — 13 Nov

FAQ

Your earnings depend on your referrals’ performance. You earn: 2% from CPA 4% from RevShare Rates are fixed — no sliding scales or hidden terms. Paid by revenuelab and never deducted from your referrals’ earnings.
No. They keep 100% of what they earn. We pay the commission ourselves.
Yes. You can join the referral program and earn exclusively from the affiliates you bring in.
Yes. You can run your own traffic and earn as an affiliate while also earning from the partners you refer.
Sign up to revenuelab. Your referral link is available in your dashboard. You can copy it or share it via messengers.
In your dashboard, you’ll find reports by month and by each referral.
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