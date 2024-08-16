Welcome to an overview of the Revsharks Affiliate Program. In this review, we'll provide a simple breakdown of what the program entails, its advantages, and how it operates.
PokerStars Affiliates is a program that helps online marketers and other affiliates with promoting the brand of PokerStars. It is a program that has been designed to suit both large and small affiliates, with great resources and support to help grow your business. PokerStars Affiliates offer competitive commission rates and a range of payment options that let you receive your winnings in a way that suits you.
In 2014, Bitstarz online casino was launched on the Softswiss platform, which soon got its own affiliate program. It allowed webmasters to earn money exclusively on the Revenue Share model. The official affiliate site is available in three languages and the user agreement and FAQ are fully translated, so webmasters do not experience any inconvenience when studying the rules. The FAQ page contains some of the most common questions that users have. More details are available in the well-researched Terms and Conditions. If the webmaster cannot find the information of interest on the site, he is invited to contact a technical support specialist.
Well-known platform website of which is designed in the Betwinner brand's corporate colours and translated into 2 languages. There is a laconic light landing page with basic information and forms for registering and contacting support. Although the website has no data on the base rates of revshares and CPA in the public access, there are also flaws, for example, the FAQ section is not localised, which can scare off novice affiliates. However, the website looks good overall and support is always ready to answer any questions. Registration is also very simple, where you need to fill out a small form and wait for the result.
1win Affiliates is one of the leading affiliate programs in the online gambling industry. The program offers its affiliates the chance to promote a wide range of high-quality products and services to players from all over the world. The company is dedicated to providing its members with top-notch customer service, as well as a range of tools and resources to help them achieve their marketing goals.
