Well-known platform website of which is designed in the Betwinner brand's corporate colours and translated into 2 languages. There is a laconic light landing page with basic information and forms for registering and contacting support. Although the website has no data on the base rates of revshares and CPA in the public access, there are also flaws, for example, the FAQ section is not localised, which can scare off novice affiliates. However, the website looks good overall and support is always ready to answer any questions. Registration is also very simple, where you need to fill out a small form and wait for the result.