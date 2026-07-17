Please closely read the following Terms and Conditions which will govern your registration and participation in Top Ads HK Limited ("Company" or "Us") Sub-Affiliate Program (the "Sub-Affiliate Program" or "Program"). Please note that our Terms and Conditions may be changed at any time. Any changes become effective when posted at revenuelab.biz (the "Website").

Revenuelab Publisher Terms and Conditions (the "Agreement") is a legal agreement between revenuelab and Publisher\Advertiser.

By registering in the Advertising Program Publisher confirms that Publisher has read, acknowledges and agrees to all the terms and conditions of this Agreement.

By registering in the Advertiser`s personal account Advertiser confirms that Advertiser has read, acknowledges and agrees to all the terms and conditions of this Agreement.

If a person is entering into this Agreement on behalf of a business entity, by doing so, he/she represents that he/she has the legal capacity and authority to bind such business entity to this Agreement.

By accepting this Agreement, Publisher agrees that revenuelab's Privacy Policy , as it exists at any relevant time, shall be applicable to Publisher.

By accepting this Agreement, Advertiser agrees that revenuelab's Privacy Policy , as it exists at any relevant time, shall be applicable to Advertiser.

This Agreement starts upon revenuelab approves Publisher's application for the participation in the Advertising Program and confirms Publisher's Account by sending a confirmation email to Publisher:

1. Definitions

"Agreement" means these revenuelab Publisher Terms and Conditions.

"revenuelab" means a Hong Kong company Top Ads HK Limited whose company registered number is 3138895 and registered address is Rm 7B, One Capital Place, 18 Luard Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

"Publisher" means an individual or a business entity, approved by revenuelab as a participant of the RevenueLab Advertising Program, and whose name and address are specified in the Account with revenuelab.

"Advertising Program" means revenuelab's proprietary web-based advertising platform, accessible at https://revenuelab.biz/ or at any other website or mobile application provided by revenuelab.

"Media" means (i) websites, social media groups, accounts or channels owned, controlled or operated by Publisher; and/or (ii) email campaigns, social networks campaigns, search engine advertising campaigns or other campaigns run by Publisher in compliance with this Agreement.

"Tracking URL" means a unique URL which directs Leads and New Customers to the Advertiser's destination and serves to attribute a particular Lead or New Customer to Advertiser according to this Agreement.

"Creatives" means graphic and textual materials and/or other creative materials promoting Advertiser, its brand(s), products and/or its services, which Publisher may display on Media.

"Advertiser" means an entity who has entered into an advertising agreement with revenuelab with the purpose to promote certain brand(s), products and/or services and\or who has placed an Offer(s).

"Offer" means terms and conditions set out by Advertiser for each advertising campaign, which are binding on Publisher for as long as Publisher distributes the Ads in promotion of such campaign(s).

"Ad", "Ads" means a banner, text, post or any other type of online advertisement that includes Creatives, contains a link to the Advertiser's landing page, mobile application or Advertiser's other destinations, including Tracking URL, and is placed and displayed by Publisher on its Media.

"Lead" means a potential customer introduced by Publisher to Advertiser who has performed certain actions (e.g. filled-out a form or an opt-in email address) specified in the relevant Offer and who is seeking to legitimately use advertised products or services.

"New Customer" means an individual, an internet user without a prior or existing account with Advertiser, who (i) is permitted under applicable law to use the services offered by Advertiser, (ii) during the term of the applicable Offer accesses Advertiser websites or other destinations specified in the applicable Offer after being directed through Publisher's Tracking URL from Publisher's Media, (iii) completes the applicable registration process, (iv) agrees and accepts Advertiser's terms of use and/or other agreements, (v) opens a new user account with Advertiser (after such user's identity and age have been verified, and such user has been accepted as a customer by Advertiser), (vi) makes the required minimum deposit in such account and/or performs other actions set out in the applicable Offer, and (vii) such account and/or payment has not been cancelled, terminated, refunded or charged back; provided other applicable terms, conditions and requirements of this Agreement and the relevant Offer have been met.

"Remuneration Model" means a specific Remuneration payment mechanism (CPA, CPL, Revenue Share or their combination) as stated in the Offer and Publisher's Account in regard to each Offer accepted by Publisher.

"CPA" means cost per acquisition of New Customer.

"CPL" means cost per Lead, a pricing method when Publisher is paid a one-time fixed fee per Lead.

"Revenue Share" means a Remuneration Model when revenuelab pays Publisher a share of net revenue earned and actually received by Advertiser resulted from a New Customer, subject to all requirements, restrictions and provisions of this Agreement and the relevant Offer.

"Hybrid" means a Remuneration Model that combines features of CPA and Revenue Share pricing methods.

"Brand promotion services" means services by promoting Advertisers Offers to Publishers in Publisher`s personal account on https://revenuelab.biz/ and\or other resource on Advertising program, which can be rendered by revenuelab to Advertiser.

"Marks" means trademarks, service marks, brand names and other designations of Advertiser or of its products, goods or services.

"Referring Publisher" means a Publisher, who (i) refers prospective Publishers to revenuelab by sharing Referral link, and (ii) receives a percentage of the prospective Publisher's revenue.

"Referral Link" means a unique URL generated within a revenuelab user account for participation in the Referral programme.

"Referral Remuneration" means payments made to the Referring Publisher for enrolling new Publishers into the Affiliate Program, calculated based on the revenue generated by such new Publishers within the Affiliate Program.

"Referred Publisher" means a person without a prior or existing account with revenuelab, who (i) has completed the applicable registration process, (ii) has agreed and accepted this Agreement, (iii) is accepted by revenuelab as a Publisher, (iv) has been in compliance with this Agreement and/or applicable laws and (v) has an existing Agreement with revenuelab.

"Fraud" means, by way of example, (i) actions that result in duplicate Leads or New Customers, (ii) encouragement of bonus abuse on the part of a New Customer, (iii) actions that involve or lead to, or use of fraudulent information, expired authorizations, non-sufficient funds, bank processing errors, duplicate billing, identity theft or card fraud, (iv) chargeback or refund executed by a New Customer in relation to their initial deposit, (v) collusion on the part of a New Customer with any third party on the Advertiser's website or other destination, (vi) opening of an account with Advertiser in breach of the terms of this Agreement, the applicable Offer and/or of the agreements with Advertiser, (vii) offering or providing by Publisher or any third party of any incentives, including without limitation when a Leads or New Customer is promised or offered any form of compensation or rakeback for visiting Advertisers destinations, using Advertiser's products or services, performing actions, becoming a registered user, etc., (viii) creating or using a single link intended to be used by a single user; (ix) generation of Leads by use of automated crawlers, robots, scripts, automated redirects, spiders, software, scrapers, frames, iframes, scripts, "refreshing" of pages or other mechanical, artificial or fraudulent means, (x) use of deceptive methods to encourage a person to click on the Ad and/or to perform actions, (xi) conducting advertising campaigns whose terms are obtained as a result of a publisher's collusion with revenuelab team member collusion means an informal agreement on the provision of preferences on the financial aspects of advertising campaigns in exchange for a fee, service or assistance, a gift and/or any other tangible or intangible benefit from Publisher to the manager responsible for providing financial conditions for advertising campaigns and (xii) any other act by Publisher, Lead or New Customer which is reasonably understood to have been committed in bad faith against revenuelab and/or Advertiser regardless of whether or not such action has resulted in any type of harm or damage to them.

"Account" means Publisher's account with RevenueLab, and may be required to be logged into the account and have a valid payment method associated with it.

2. Enrollment in Advertising Program and Publisher's Account

In order to become Publisher and to participate in the Advertising Program a person shall submit an application and to register for an Account with revenuelab ("Applicant").

An individual may apply only if he/she is 18 years of age or over (or such other higher minimum legal age in Publisher's country) and it is legal for him/her to do so according to the laws that apply in his/her country.

Applicant can open an Account with revenuelab by entering its valid email address and login name, and choosing a password (collectively - "Login Details"), and other information such as Applicant's:

i. first and last name or company name,

ii. full address,

iii. Skype/other messengers ID and/or phone number,

iv. information about Publisher's Media (e.g. valid domain name of the website Publisher owns or operates),

v. payment details,

vi. VAT ID number (for the EU legal entities), and

vii. all other information requested by revenuelab in order to complete the application review.

After revenuelab reviews Applicant's application, revenuelab will notify Applicant of its acceptance or rejection to the Advertising Program. Revenuelab may accept or reject application at its sole discretion for any reason. Applicant hereby waives any claims related to rejection of its application.

Applicant/Publisher shall ensure that information provided at or after registration is always accurate and kept up to date.

Publisher will be able to change information provided at registration by editing its Account preferences or by contacting revenuelab support team.

Publisher must not disclose its Login Details to anyone and allow anyone else to use them. Publisher is responsible for the security of its Login Details.

Everyone who identifies themselves by entering correct Login Details is assumed by revenuelab to be Publisher and all transactions where Login Details have been entered correctly will be regarded as valid and attributed to Publisher.

In the event that revenuelab discovers, or reasonably believes, that Publisher has opened more than one Account, in addition to any other rights that revenuelab may have against Publisher, revenuelab reserves the right to suspend duplicate Accounts without any notice until all the details and balances belonging to Publisher are consolidated. All other Accounts will be terminated leaving a single active Account for Publisher to use.

It is Publisher's sole responsibility to ensure that at all times it complies with the laws that govern Publisher's activities and that Publisher has the complete legal right to participate in the Advertising Program.

3. Offers and Campaigns

Subject to the terms, limitations and conditions herein, revenuelab provides Publisher with an access to Advertiser's Offers.

Publisher will be able to start its advertising campaign with respect to each Offer provided that (i) revenuelab, at its sole discretion, has approved Publisher for this particular Order, and (ii) Publisher has accepted the terms and conditions of the Order.

Publisher understands and acknowledges that revenuelab is an affiliate of Advertisers, and Publisher is a sub-affiliate of revenuelab; therefore, Publisher is subjected to the terms of Advertisers Orders and must conform and comply with each accepted Order.

The terms and conditions of each Offer accepted by Publisher when participating in the Advertising Program is binding on Publisher. An Offer may include:

i. Start and end date;

ii. Targeting (e.g. demographic (gender, age) and/or geographic targeting), traffic (e.g. retention rate) metrics or KPI metrics;

iii. Budget;

iv. Terms of use of Creatives;

v. Definition of a Lead or a New Customer, including specifics as for qualifying and Non-Qualifying Leads or New Customers, or calculation of net revenue;

vi. Remuneration Model, including remuneration for a Lead and/or percentage of the net revenue for a New Customer;

vii. Payment terms;

viii. Restrictions to specific promotional methods or Media, and/or to Ads; and

ix. Any other terms, requirements and restrictions determined by Advertiser.

At revenuelab's discretion an Offer may be executed in the form of an insertion order, signed by the representatives of the parties.

Advertisers may change, modify or cancel any term and condition of their Offers, in whole or in part, at their sole discretion. revenuelab will notify Publisher within 10 calendar days of receipt of the change (cancellation) notice from Advertiser.

In case of conflict of this Agreement and the applicable Offer, the terms and conditions of the Offer shall prevail.

Publisher's breach of any terms and conditions of an Offer constitutes Publisher's breach of this Agreement.

Publisher agrees to work in full transparency with revenuelab and Advertisers, and agrees to provide RevenueLab and Advertisers with all applicable information regarding Publisher's activities, including without limitation, the promotional methods used in order to promote and direct traffic to Media and/or to Ads.

4. Rights Granted to Publisher. Tracking URLs and Creatives Provided to Publisher

revenuelab will make available to Publisher Tracking URLs and may provide Publisher with (i) resources, guidelines, support, technical and integration assistance relating to Publisher's use of the Advertising Program, and (ii) Creatives, which can be integrated into Ads and which Publisher shall or may display (depending on the requirements set out in the applicable Offer) on Media subject to terms and conditions of the relevant Offer and this Agreement.

revenuelab grants Publisher a nonexclusive, nontransferable, revocable right, during the term of its participation in the Advertising Program and subject to the limitations set forth in this Agreement (i) to promote Advertiser's brands, products or services to Publisher's audience, users, prospects and customers in accordance with this Agreement, and (ii) to place Tracking URLs and Creatives on Ads and Media in accordance with this Agreement, solely for the purpose of promoting Advertisers brands, products or services.

Publisher may not alter, modify, manipulate or create derivative works of the Creatives or any revenuelab's or Advertiser's graphics, creative, copy or other materials owned by, or licensed to revenuelab or to Advertisers in any way, unless Publisher has received prior written consent from revenuelab to do so. Publisher is only entitled to use these materials, in accordance with this Agreement.

Publisher may not modify Tracking URLs.

In the event that revenuelab determines that Publisher's use of Tracking URLs and Creatives is not in compliance with this Agreement, revenuelab shall be entitled to take such measures as to make Tracking URLs used by Publisher inactive and require Publisher to immediately stop distributing Ads containing Creatives.

revenuelab may change, suspend, alter, modify or discontinue any aspect of Tracking URLs and Creatives provided to Publisher. Publisher agrees to promptly comply with any request from revenuelab to remove, alter or modify Tracking URLs and/or Creatives that is being used by Publisher as part of Publisher Program.

5. Publisher's Campaigns

General

Publisher must first submit to revenuelab for review and approval Media it will be using, as well as proposed Creatives (if such Creatives are not provided by revenuelab or Advertiser). Revenuelab will notify Publisher if Media and/or proposed Creatives have been approved for use or rejected as inappropriate.

If Publisher wishes to place Tracking URLs and Creatives within media or on sites other than approved Media Publisher must request and receive revenuelab's prior permission for the placement of Tracking URLs and Creatives on such alternative media or sites. If permission is granted, such alternative media or sites shall then become Media for the purposes of this Agreement.

Publisher accepts that all Publisher's costs in connection with Publisher's activity under this Agreement shall be borne solely by Publisher and revenuelab shall under no circumstances participate in such costs.

Publisher shall be solely and exclusively responsible for:

i. the accuracy, truthfulness, and appropriateness of materials posted on Media,

ii. any links, that lead from Publisher's Media to any other website and for any content that can be found by following these links,

iii. the design, development, operation and maintenance of Publisher's Media, and

iv. for any use of Media not operated or controlled by Publisher.

Publisher at all times must have express permission:

i. to use third-party copyrighted or other proprietary material on Media, Ads or as a part of Creatives (if such Creatives are not provided by revenuelab or Advertiser), and

ii. to use any name, image, likeness, or other aspects of an identity of other individual (e.g. photographs or images of individuals).

revenuelab will not be responsible if Publisher use third-party copyrighted or other proprietary material, or infringe on right of publicity or personality rights in violation of the law.

6. Restrictions for Media/Creatives/Ads and Publisher's Campaigns

Media (including any of their content and linked content), Creatives (if such Creatives are not provided by revenuelab or Advertiser), Ads and Publisher's advertising, promotional and marketing campaigns under this Agreement and any Offer, including, but not limited to the activities of direction and provision of traffic of Leads or New Customers shall not at any time:

i. target any person who is under the legal age for using Advertiser's products and services according to the applicable law;

ii. portray children or underage person gambling or be deemed appealing to children or underage person;

iii. depict gambling as a way to success or achievement, or as a possibility of making profit;

iv. contain exaggerated claims concerning Advertiser or any of its products or services;

v. violate or infringe upon the rights of any third party (including, for example, copyrights, trademarks, privacy, or other personal or proprietary rights);

vi. display, contain or link to any material which is harmful, threatening, defamatory, abusive, hateful, obscene, sexually explicit, harassing, libelous, slanderous, injurious, promote violence, promote discrimination (whether based on sex, religion, race, ethnicity, nationality, disability or age), promote illegal activities, contain profanity or otherwise contain materials that revenuelab informs Publisher is considered objectionable;

vii. make any representations, warranties or other statements concerning Advertiser or any of its products or services, unless otherwise is directly set out in the applicable Offer;

vii. provide inaccurate information about Advertiser's Marks, goods and services;

ix. misleadingly compare Advertiser's Marks, goods and services to competitor's marks, goods and services or create confusion between Advertiser's Marks, goods and services and marks, goods or services of its competitors;

x. contain misleading information;

xi. refer to an individual in any manner, including by using voice, images or pictorial representations of an individual, unless prior written consent has been obtained from this individual;

xii. involve content locking;

xiii. display fake errors or warnings to induce user action, including, for instance, warnings about viruses, missing codecs, and corrupt disks;

xiv. be abusive or fraudulent;

xv. be likely to deceive the public; and

xvi. be otherwise illegal, violate the rights of any third party or infringe upon any applicable law, including, but not limited to advertising or gambling laws and regulations of the country of Advertiser's and revenuelab's location and/or of the countries where Ads are displayed.

7. Prohibited Competitive Advertising

It is prohibited under this Agreement and Publisher shall refrain from:

i. keyword advertising with Internet search engines by bidding on keywords referring to Advertiser's Marks, including but not limited to Marks spelled in any possible way (including with typos, spaces, signs, symbols, in any other way or in other languages); and

ii. applying for or registration, including by but not limited to trademark or internet domain names, of any of Advertiser's brand names, designations, Marks, designations spelled in any possible way (including with typos, spaces, signs, symbols, in any other way or in other languages), or any domain name, trade or service mark which consists or comprises word or words, logo or their parts similar to Advertiser's brand names, domain names, designations and Marks for any goods or services in any country.

8. Unsolicited Email Campaigns

Publisher will not use any unsolicited or spam email, messages or notifications sent electronically through any media, channel, app or other mean of communication to distribute Ads, and Publisher will ensure that Media and any related marketing materials or communications do not contain any spyware, adware or other unwanted threats and comply at all times with applicable anti-spam laws. Any emails, messages or notifications that are distributed by Publisher, directly or indirectly shall:

i. not be directed at people who have not conspicuously consented to receiving promotional messages from Publisher;

ii. clearly identify Publisher as the source of the message; and

iii. provide the recipient with an option to easily remove them from receiving future mailings or promotions.

Publisher shall either use email or other message templates provided by revenuelab, or Publisher shall submit the final version of Publisher's email or other message to revenuelab for approval prior to sending emails, messages or notifications containing Tracking URLs, Creatives or Ads.

9. Revenuelab's Rights

revenuelab has the right to monitor Media that Publisher uses at any time and to determine if Publisher is in compliance with this Agreement.

revenuelab may update the list of prohibited Media or distribution channels and sources from time to time and at its sole discretion. All such Media, channels or methods shall be immediately withdrawn.

revenuelab may request Publisher to stop distributing any and all Ads or on specific Media or by using a particular distribution method deemed by revenuelab questionable. Once revenuelab sends to Publisher such request revenuelab will have no obligation to pay Publisher for any actions associated with the subject matter of the revenuelab request.

Publisher's breach of the provisions under this Section 5, including, but not limited to a misuse of Creatives or use of Creatives not approved by revenuelab, will constitute a breach of this Agreement, and revenuelab will retain full authority to terminate this Agreement immediately and retain for its own account any payment arising as a result of such activities that would otherwise have accrued to Publisher's benefit.

10. Other Actions Leading to Non-Qualifying Leads or New Customers

Advertisers and revenuelab maintain a zero tolerance policy towards Fraud, invalid activities, and any methods that artificially generate leads or new customers. Revenuelab and Advertisers may use third-party advertising fraud detection systems and tools to monitor such activities. Publisher is expressly prohibited from using any persons, means, devices or arrangements to commit Fraud.

Any Lead or New Customer rejected by Advertiser irrespective of the cause of such rejection is considered "Non-Qualifying", including, but not limited to when it:

i. comes or is generated as a result of Fraud;

ii.does not comply with any terms of the Offer or has not met the prerequisites set forth in the applicable Offer (e.g. leads or customers not from the targeted location, users that are of a younger age as determined by Advertiser, KPIs have not been met etc.); or

iii. is related to terminated, closed or expired Offer.

Notwithstanding the generality of the foregoing, Lead or New Customer is also considered "Non-Qualifying" when it:

i. does not comply with other provisions of this Agreement or any applicable laws;

ii. comes or is generated as a result of Publisher's breach of this Agreement, or

iii. occurs when Publisher is in breach of this Agreement or any applicable laws.

revenuelab shall have no obligation to pay for Non-Qualifying Leads or New Customers. For the avoidance of doubt, RevenueLab shall have no obligation to pay for leads or new customers if Publisher makes any misrepresentations in Publisher's Account or violate the terms set forth in Sections 2-8 and 10-14 of this Agreement.

Advertiser or revenuelab shall make all determinations about Non-Qualifying activity in their sole discretion. In the event that Advertiser or revenuelab determines that Publisher has delivered Non-Qualifying Leads or New Customers, or traffic that Advertiser or revenuelab reasonably determines violates any term of the applicable Offer and/or this Agreement, or Advertiser or RevenueLab received any complaints about Publisher's participation in Advertising Program which Advertiser or revenuelab reasonably believes to violate this Agreement, revenuelab may, at revenuelab' option:

i. terminate Publisher's Account and terminate this Agreement,

ii. require Publisher to immediately cease using Creatives, Tracking URLs and displaying Ads, and/or

iii. withhold all unpaid amounts or charge back Publisher's accounts.

Advertiser and/or revenuelab retains the right to review all Publisher's campaigns and actions, as well as Leads or New Customers for possible Fraud or other noncompliance, whether such Fraud or noncompliance is on the part of users or on Publisher's part. In any period of time during which such reviews are performed revenuelab shall have the right to withhold any payment accrued in Publisher's favor until such time as the review has been concluded. In the event that Advertiser or revenuelab deems that Fraud or other noncompliance has occurred, Publisher shall not be entitled to receive any payments which have accrued to Publisher's benefit as a result of such Fraud or other noncompliance.

11. Revenuelab Referral Program

Referring Publisher may refer Referred Publisher by providing a reference link from the Referring Publisher's personal account and sharing such link with a prospective publisher. The referral link may also be shared through the Telegram or WhatsApp buttons available in the personal account, in which case, if the relevant messenger is authorized in the browser, a pre-filled welcome message will be automatically generated. A prospective publisher who registers in the Advertising Program via the referral link shall automatically be deemed a Referred Publisher of the respective Referring Publisher. Upon the Referred Publisher commencing traffic activity, the Referring Publisher shall be entitled to receive a commission calculated at the applicable percentage rate. The Referral Program shall be available to the Referring Publisher as of the effective date of the account activation. Referring Publisher shall be granted access to the Referral Program without the need for any additional approval or action, provided that the Referring Publisher's personal RevenueLab account remains active and accessible.

Provided that Referring Publisher remains eligible to receive Remuneration pursuant to this Agreement, Referring Publisher will receive Remuneration depending on the Remuneration Model applicable to each enrolled Referred Publisher, equal to (i) 2% of the Publisher revenue under the CPA model, or (ii) 4% of the Publisher revenue under the Revshare model. For the purpose of this Section Publisher revenue means the revenue generated by the Referred Publisher for revenuelab in the relevant month, net of payments to Advertisers, discounts, taxes payable or refunds. Remuneration shall be payable for as long as this Agreement remains in force with the Referring Publisher and/or the Referred Publisher, and the Referred Publishers, enrolled by the Referring Publisher, continue to generate revenue for revenuelab as part of their Affiliate Program.

Revenuelab, in its sole discretion, has the right to change the Remuneration rates, mentioned above, at any time, including increasing, decreasing, or discontinuing any particular Remuneration structure both generally for all Referring Publishers or individually for certain ones. Any change will apply only on a going-forward basis and will not affect Remuneration already earned and approved before the effective date of the change.

The notice of any material change to the Remuneration rates shall be given by updating these terms and/or by publishing the relevant Remuneration rates in the Referring Publisher's accounts. Continued participation in the Referral program after the effective date of the change will constitute your acceptance of the updated rates.

All the Referring Publisher's payout is calculated based on Referred Publisher's revenue.

The Referring Publisher's payouts become eligible once the total approved and unpaid Remuneration balance reaches a Minimum Payout Threshold. The Minimum Payout Threshold starts at 100 USD and may vary depending on the selected payment method. The applicable threshold and related payment terms are available in the Referring Publisher's personal account on Details page. Payouts are processed once per month, provided that the Referring Publisher's Remuneration balance is above the Minimum Payout Threshold on the date of the payment.

If Referring Publisher's Remuneration balance is below the Minimum Payout Threshold at the time payouts are processed, the Remuneration will not be paid out and will automatically roll over to the following month(s) until the Minimum Payout Threshold is met. Revenuelab reserves the right to change Minimum Payout Threshold or payout schedule from time to time for operational or legal reasons. Any changes will apply prospectively in the next subsequent payment period and will be communicated by updating these terms.

If any CPA or Revshare revenue generated by the Referred Publisher is subsequently charged back or refunded, the Remuneration payable to the Referring Publisher shall be reduced proportionally to the amount of such chargeback or refund. Any overpaid Remuneration corresponding to the refunded or charged-back revenue shall be deducted from subsequent payments. Referring Publisher's remuneration is only earned on actually received revenue of Referred Publisher's within the Affiliate Program.

Referring Publisher's remuneration will only be paid if the Referred Publisher is tracked by revenuelab systems and is attributed to the Referring Publisher through the reference link. No Remuneration will be paid if the referral cannot be tracked by revenuelab systems.

Remuneration earned through fraudulent, illegal, or overly aggressive, questionable referrals or marketing methods, or otherwise in violation of this Agreement (including but not limited to the provisions of Sections 4-6), will be voided. For the purpose of generating Referral Remuneration, it is strictly prohibited to earn or attempt to earn Remuneration through self-referrals, which includes, without limitation: using your own Referral Link to create, register, or fund any account that you directly or indirectly control; sharing, distributing or otherwise using your Referral Link with or for any entity that is an affiliate or an affiliate company to the Referring Publisher, including any parent, subsidiary, or commonly controlled entity; promising bonuses, benefits, or conditions not officially offered by the programs to Referred Publishers to make them register the account. Such behaviour shall be deemed a Referral Program abuse and result in the consequences, mentioned below.

In case of revealed consistent revenuelab Referral Program abuse (including, but not limited to: creating multiple accounts by one person or entity within revenuelab and connecting such accounts with a reference ID), revenuelab reserves the right to suspend Referring Publisher from participation in Referral Program and cancel subsequent Remuneration payouts.

Revenuelab may suspend or terminate the Referral program, in whole or in part, at any time, with or without cause, and without liability to the Referring Publisher or Referred Publisher. In the event of termination, except for the cases of fraud, abuse, breach of Agreement or violation of applicable laws Referring Publisher will remain eligible to receive any approved, unpaid Remuneration earned before the effective date of termination, subject to these terms (including any minimum payout threshold), but no further commissions will accrue after that date.

12. Publisher's Statistics

Publisher will cooperate with revenuelab to allow revenuelab to track Leads or New Customers directed to the Advertiser's websites or other destinations, or Referred Publishers.

To permit accurate tracking, reporting, and payments accrual, Publisher must ensure that the Tracking URLs are properly formatted.

Publisher shall use only Tracking URLs that were submitted to Publisher by revenuelab and shall not alter Tracking URLs.

revenuelab will provide Publisher with its statistics as it is made available to revenuelab by Advertisers or other third-party providers. Publisher will be able to view its statistics in the Account. Revenuelab shall make available to Publisher information concerning the number of Leads and/or New Customers brought by Publisher in connection with each Offer, or Referred Publishers, and accrued payments.

Publisher understands that revenuelab' online statistics may not be entirely accurate at a given moment.

13. Payments

Payment Terms and Payment Calculation

Subject to the terms of this Agreement, revenuelab will pay Publisher Remuneration for (i) Leads and/or New Customers in accordance with the Remuneration model and the applicable Offer, and (ii) or Referred Publishers. Referral Remuneration shall be calculated, adjusted and paid in accordance with Section 11. In case of inconsistency, Section 11 shall prevail.

In order to calculate the Remuneration, revenuelab will administer the turnover generated via the Tracking URLs and record the total amount of Remuneration earned. The aforesaid information is based on information received from Advertisers and any calculation thereof is made in accordance thereto, at revenuelab's sole and final discretion, and shall not be open to review or appeal.

Publisher agrees and acknowledges herein that:

i. the turnover generated from Leads and New Customers may be subject to "Negative Carryover" provisions, deductions, deferred payments and other provisions which may affect the Remuneration (its payment to Publisher may be withheld to reflect or adjusted to exclude any refunded or credited amounts, in particular, any claims, demands, offsets, card chargebacks, etc. and any amounts arising from restricted, invalid, fraudulent and other or Non-Qualifying activity, as determined in this Agreement and the applicable Offer);

ii. Revenuelab will only pay for Leads and New Customers tracked by its tracking system and associated with Publisher's Tracking URL. No payment will be made if a Lead or New Customer cannot be tracked by revenuelab' systems.

iii.Advertisers may change any payout rate or cancel the Offer, in whole or in part, at their sole discretion, which may lead to the withholding or adjustments of Remuneration payments;

iv. Revenuelab collects its payments from Advertiser, and it is not responsible for any delay of Remuneration payments to Publisher if such delay is caused by any delay of payment by Advertiser;

v. for the same reason, revenuelab will make payments of Remuneration to Publishers out of funds actually collected by revenuelab from Advertiser who initiated the relevant Offer; revenuelab shall have no payment obligation to Publisher where Advertiser has not remitted sufficient payments to cover the amounts otherwise due to Publisher; and Publisher's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the right to pursue any and all legal remedies directly against any Advertiser that has not made funds available to pay monies due to Publisher for Leads or New Customers in connection with the applicable Offer;

vi. if any Advertiser whose Offer has been executed by Publisher defaults on payment to revenuelab, and revenuelab has paid Remuneration related to such Offer, revenuelab may withhold any further payment for equal amount or charge back Publisher's accounts; and

vii. All internal currency conversions will be performed based on the then-current FX rates of the revenuelab's bank.

Calculation of the Remuneration may be postponed for up to 90 days due to, including but not limited to, the following circumstances:

i. Advertiser is verifying a Lead, New Customer or Referred Publisher, including for Fraud (Section 6); or

ii.The applicable terms of the Offer necessitate such a postponement.

In addition to revenuelab's other rights and remedies, revenuelab may:

i. withhold and offset any payments owed to Publisher against any amounts Publisher owe revenuelab (e.g. which have been generated by Fraud), or

ii. require Publisher to refund revenuelab within thirty (30) days of a notice, any amounts revenuelab may have overpaid to Publisher in prior periods (including amounts refunded or credited to Advertisers).

revenuelab accepts payments from Advertisers for Brand promotion services. The relationship between revenuelab and Advertiser regarding the provision of Brand promotion services are governed by a separate treaty between revenuelab and Advertiser.

The information about the tariffs and procedure for invoices between revenuelab and the Advertiser regarding Brand promotion services is displayed in the Advertiser`s personal account on https://revenuelab.biz/.

14. Money Transfers

Remuneration is calculated at the end of each month and payments shall be made on a monthly basis in arrears, not later than in 45 days following the end of the calendar month, provided that the amount due exceeds US$1,000 for the bank wire payments and US$100 for all other payment methods made available at revenueLab' sole discretion.

Without prejudice to any other rights and remedies available to the Company under this Agreement, the Company shall have the right to retain any unclaimed payments, and the Publisher shall forfeit all rights and claims in respect of such payments, upon the occurrence of any of the following: (i) the Publisher has not initiated any withdrawal of funds for a continuous period of twelve (12) months, starting from the later of: (a) the date of the last successful withdrawal; or (b) the date of account registration; or (ii) the Publisher has failed to provide accurate and up-to-date payment details for a continuous period of twelve (12) months, starting from the later of: (a) the date of the last successful withdrawal; or (b) the date of account registration. This clause applies where the Publisher uses the platform’s functionality to independently request the withdrawal of funds. The Company has the right to notify the Publisher of the impending forfeiture of such unclaimed payments thirty (30) calendar days prior to the end of the applicable twelve-month period, using the email address provided by the Publisher at the time of registration.

No payments will be made to Publisher unless all payment details are completed in Publisher's Account with revenuelab (e.g. for wire transfers - beneficiary name, beneficiary address, account number, bank name, bank address and SWIFT). Publisher will be solely responsible for accuracy, completeness and relevance of its contact and payment details in Publisher's Account with revenuelab. Revenuelab will not be liable for delay or non-receipt of the payment in case Publisher provides revenuelab with incorrect or incomplete payment details, and revenuelab will not reimburse Publisher for these payments. Publisher will be liable for all expenses caused by incorrect or incomplete payment details, including, but not limited to returned payments, correction of payment details, payment rerouting and payment investigations. Publisher may apply an extra fee for correction of payment details, payment rerouting and payment investigations.

Unless expressly agreed by revenuelab, Publisher may not enter into any type of arrangement with a third party where that third party receives payments made to Publisher by revenuelab.

Publisher agrees that it will be responsible for any charges and fees corresponding to the payment to Publisher made by revenuelab, applied by the revenuelab's bank or payment provider, by any intermediaries, and by the Publisher's bank or payment provider. For example, the payment to Publisher made via bank transfer will be reduced by revenuelab's bank fees for outgoing wires, by the charges of any intermediary banks (if applicable), and the Publishers bank's fees for incoming wire (if applicable). The same applies to other payments methods.

revenuelab will apply service charges to each payment. Applicable fees are described in the dedicated section of the Publisher's Account.

All payments via wire transfer and E-payments will be made in USD or EUR, at revenuelab's sole discretion. Payments via Webmoney and Skrill will be made in USD. In case of the payment currency is different from the statistics currency the exchange rate used for conversion will be the exchange rate quoted by the revenuelab's bank.

Publisher is responsible for any applicable taxes, duties that may occur regarding the transaction. Revenuelab may report and withhold any such amount from Publisher's balance in order to comply with any applicable law.

If Publisher wishes to dispute any payment made or withheld under this Agreement, Publisher must notify revenuelab in writing within five (5) days of any such payment. Failure to notify revenuelab within the prescribed time limit shall be deemed as an irrevocable acknowledgment of an agreement with the balance due for the period indicated.

15. Publisher's Verification

The name on Publisher's Account must match its true and legal name and identity, and must match the name on the bank/payment accounts used to receive payments.

To verify identity, address and/or payment account of an individual revenuelab may request at any time (i) proof of identity (including but not limited to copies of a valid passport/identity card), (ii) proof of address, including but not limited to a recent utility bill (should be no more than 3 months old), and (iii) copy of a recent bank/payment account statement related to a payment method on file (should be no more than 3 months old).

In the event an Publisher is a legal entity, it may be requested to provide (i) its formation documents, (ii) information sufficient for revenuelab to determine the corporate or business entity's identity, good standing, the authority of Publishers business representative to act on its behalf, as well as the business representative's identity, and (iii) copy of a recent bank/payment account statement related to a payment method on file (should be no more than 3 months old).

If Publisher does not supply such documentation to revenuelab and/or if revenuelab is unable to satisfactorily verify Publisher's identity, address and/or payment account within a reasonable time-period, determined by revenuelab, revenuelab reserves the discretionary right to:

i. withhold the balance in Publisher's Account until the verification process is completed satisfactorily,

ii. void any or some of Publisher's Leads and/or New Customers and freeze Publisher's Account, and/or

iii. suspend or close Publisher's Account and terminate this Agreement.

16. Intellectual Property Rights

revenuelab retains all right, title, and interest in and to the Advertising Program (including, but not limited to, ownership of all copyrights, trademarks, patents, derivative works, modifications, lists of advertisers, algorithms, taxonomies, trade secrets and other intellectual property rights therein).

Except as expressly stated in this Agreement, nothing is intended to grant Publisher any rights to any of revenuelab's trademarks, service marks, brand names, copyrights, patents or trade secrets, or any other intellectual property or proprietary right.

Publisher shall not use any of revenuelab's brand names, designations and trademarks, or Marks other than as permitted in this Agreement.

Publisher agrees that revenuelab may use any suggestion, comment or recommendation Publisher chooses to provide to revenuelab without compensation.

17. Confidentiality

revenuelab may disclose to Publisher certain information as a result of Publisher's participation in Advertising Program, which information revenuelab considers to be confidential (herein referred to as "Confidential Information"). For purposes of this Agreement, the term "Confidential Information" shall include, but not be limited to, any business and financial information relating to Advertising Program, customer and vendor lists relating to Advertising Program, or any information that revenuelab or Advertisers designate as confidential.

Publisher agrees not to disclose any Confidential Information and that such Confidential Information shall remain strictly confidential and secret and shall not be utilized, directly or indirectly, by Publisher for Publisher's own business purposes or for any other purpose except and solely to the extent that any such information is generally known or available to the public or if same is required by law or legal process.

revenuelab may make public statement, press release or other announcement to announce the relationship contemplated by this Agreement without Publisher's prior consent. Publisher will not make any public statement, press release or other announcement relating to the terms or existence of this Agreement, Advertisers and their Offers without revenuelab's prior written approval.

18. Term and Termination

This Agreement shall commence on the date of the approval of the Publisher's Advertising Program application and shall continue thereafter until terminated.

At any time, either party may immediately terminate this Agreement, with or without cause, by giving the other party prior 7 days' written notice of termination, unless otherwise is not set out in the Agreement.

revenuelab may at any time suspend Publisher's Account or Publisher's participation in any Offer and/or terminate this Agreement as provided in other sections of this Agreements and/or if Publisher is in breach of this Agreement.

If this Agreement is terminated because Publisher has violated this Agreement or applicable laws, Publisher will not be eligible to receive any payments, including earned prior to the date of termination, or the Remuneration under "lifetime" Revenue Share Remuneration Model.

Notwithstanding the above, the payment of Remuneration under "lifetime" Revenue Share Remuneration Model shall also be terminated if (i) Advertiser withholds or stops its relevant payments to revenuelab for any reasons, (ii) Advertiser discontinues its product or service, (iii) Advertiser is banned or limited from selling or distributing its product or service, or it becomes illegal to Advertiser to sell or distribute its product or service, (iv) revenuelab terminates or sells part or all of its business, or (v) revenuelab discontinues the Advertising Program.

revenuelab reserves the right to withhold Publisher's final payment for a reasonable time to ensure that the correct amount is paid.

Upon the termination of this Agreement for any reason, Publisher will immediately cease use of, and remove from Media and any other sources and media all Tracking URLs, Ads and Creatives and any other names, marks, symbols, copyrights, logos, designs, or other proprietary designations or properties owned, developed, licenses or created by revenuelab or by Advertisers and/or provided by or on behalf of revenuelab or Advertisers to Publisher pursuant to this Agreement, and will cease representing itself as revenuelab's Publisher.

Termination of this Agreement will not act as a waiver of any breach of the Agreement and will not act as Publisher's release from any accrued liability or liability for breach of Publisher's obligations under the Agreement or applicable laws.

All provisions of this Agreement which by their nature should survive termination shall survive termination, including, without limitation, warranty disclaimers, indemnity, limitations of liability, and any provisions regarding Publisher's use of confidential information.

19. Representations

Each party represents and warrants to the other party that the person executing this Agreement is authorized to do so on such party's behalf.

Publisher hereby represents and warrants to revenuelab that:

i. if Publisher is an individual, he/she is at least 18 years of age on the effective date of this Agreement;

ii. the person accepting this Agreement has full authority to act for and to bind Publisher to this Agreement;

iii. Publisher has full authority to enter into this Agreement, and it owns all right, title, and interest in, or otherwise has full right and authority to permit the use of its Media;

iv. Publisher has all appropriate rights to promote with any promotional method Publisher may choose to use;

v. Publisher will conduct its business, run its campaigns and advertise and promote Advertiser, its brand, product and services in compliance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations, including the gambling-specific advertising rules and regulations in each targeted country;

vi. Ads, Creatives (unless provided by revenuelab or Advertiser), Media and Publisher's promotional methods do not and will not infringe a third party's or revenuelab's proprietary rights; and

vii. Publisher shall remain solely responsible for any and all Media owned and/or operated by Publisher and all of Publisher's promotional methods.

20. Indemnification

Publisher agrees to defend, indemnify, and hold revenuelab, Advertisers, their owners, shareholders, subsidiaries, affiliates, customers, vendors, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents, harmless from and against any claims, liabilities, damages, losses, and expenses, including without limitation reasonable attorney's fees and costs, arising out of or in any way connected with:

i. Publisher's access to or participation in Advertising Program;

ii. Publisher's violation of this Agreement;

iii. Publisher's violation of any applicable law, rule or regulation;

iv. Publisher's violation of any third party right, including without limitation any intellectual property right, publicity, confidentiality, property or privacy right; and

v. any claim related to Media, Ads or Creatives (if not provided by revenuelab or Advertiser), including but not limited to, the content of such Media, Ads or Creatives.

21. Disclaimer of Warranties

ADVERTISING PROGRAM, CREATIVES, TRACKING URLS AND REVENUELAB's SERVICES PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THIS AGREEMENT ARE PROVIDED TO PUBLISHER "AS IS". REVENUELAB EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS, IMPLIED OR STATUTORY, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, AND NON INFRINGEMENT, AND ANY WARRANTIES ARISING OUT OF COURSE OF DEALING, USAGE, OR TRADE. REVENUELAB DOES NOT WARRANT THAT ADVERTISING PROGRAM, CREATIVES, TRACKING URLS AND REVENUELAB's SERVICES PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THIS AGREEMENT WILL MEET PUBLISHER's SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS OR THAT THE OPERATION OF ADVERTISING PROGRAM, CREATIVES, TRACKING URLS AND REVENUELAB's SERVICES PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THIS AGREEMENT WILL BE COMPLETELY ERROR-FREE OR UNINTERRUPTED. REVENUELAB DOES NOT GUARANTEE THAT PUBLISHER WILL EARN ANY SPECIFIC AMOUNT OF REMUNERATION.

22. Limitation of Liability

IN NO EVENT SHALL REVENUELAB BE LIABLE FOR ANY UNAVAILABILITY OR INOPERABILITY OF ADVERTISING PROGRAM, CREATIVES, TRACKING URLS AND REVENUELAB's SERVICES PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THIS AGREEMENT, TECHNICAL MALFUNCTION, COMPUTER ERROR, CORRUPTION OR LOSS OF INFORMATION, OR OTHER INJURY, DAMAGE OR DISRUPTION OF ANY KIND BEYOND REVENUELAB's REASONABLE CONTROL. IN NO EVENT WILL REVENUELAB BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS OR LOSS OF BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY, EVEN IF SUCH DAMAGES ARE FORESEEABLE AND WHETHER OR NOT REVENUELAB HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY THEREOF. REVENUELAB's CUMULATIVE LIABILITY TO PUBLISHER, FROM ALL CAUSES OF ACTION AND ALL THEORIES OF LIABILITY, WILL BE LIMITED TO AND WILL NOT EXCEED THE AMOUNTS PAID TO PUBLISHER BY REVENUELAB DURING THREE (3) MONTHS IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO SUCH CLAIM.

23. Jurisdiction

This Agreement and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them shall be governed by and construed and interpreted in accordance with the laws of the the United Kingdom and the parties submit to the jurisdiction of the state courts located in the the United Kingdom. Nothing in this clause shall limit revenuelab's right to take proceedings against Publisher in any other court of competent jurisdiction, nor shall the taking of proceedings in any one or more jurisdictions preclude the taking of proceedings in any other jurisdictions, whether concurrently or not, to the extent permitted by the law of such other jurisdiction.

Publisher hereby irrevocably waives any objection which Publisher may now or hereafter have to the laying of the venue of any suit, action or proceeding arising out of or relating to this Agreement in the above mentioned jurisdictions, and hereby further irrevocably waive any claim that such jurisdictions are not convenient forums for any suits, actions or proceedings.

24. Modifications

revenuelab has the discretionary right to amend the Agreement or its separate parts such as Referral Program, in order to comply with applicable laws and regulations or for a number of other reasons from time to time. Any minor changes may be made at any time and Publisher is advised to review the Agreement or it's separate parts on a regular basis. Publisher's continued participation in the Advertising Program and/or Referral Program after a change or update has been made will constitute Publisher's acceptance to the revised Agreement. If Publisher does not agree with the modifications, Publisher shall terminate its participation in the Advertising Program and/or Referral Program immediately.

25. Miscellaneous

Relationship. Publisher and revenuelab are independent contractors, and nothing in this Agreement will create any partnership, joint venture, agency, franchise, sales representative, or employment relationship between Publisher and revenuelab. Publisher will have no authority to make or accept any offers or representations on revenuelab's behalf.

Notices. Any notices or other communications permitted or required under this Agreement will be in writing and given by revenuelab via email or other electronic means of communication as specified in this Agreement, in the applicable Offer or in the Publisher's Account. All notices or other communications regarding this Agreement should be addressed by Publisher via email specified in the Publisher's Account.

Consent to Receive Communications in Electronic Form. For contractual purposes, parties:

i. consent to receive communications from each other in an electronic form; and

ii. agree that this Agreement and all agreements, amendments, notices, disclosures, and other communications satisfy any legal requirement that such communications would satisfy if it were in writing.

Assignment. Publisher will not assign this Agreement or assign any rights or delegate any obligations hereunder, in whole or in part, whether voluntarily or by operation of law, without revenuelab' prior written consent. Any purported assignment or delegation by Publisher without revenuelab's appropriate prior written consent will be null and void. Revenuelab may assign this Agreement or any rights hereunder without Publisher's consent.

No Waiver. The failure by the party to exercise, or delay in exercising, a legal right or remedy provided by this Agreement or by law shall not constitute a waiver of its right or remedy.

Severability and Integration. This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement between Publisher and revenuelab and supersede all previous written or oral agreements. If any part of this Agreement is held invalid or unenforceable, that portion shall be construed in a manner consistent with applicable law to reflect, as nearly as possible, the original intentions of the parties, and the remaining portions shall remain in full force and effect.

Addendum 1

to Terms and Conditions - Refunds and Cancellations policy

Refunds and Cancellations policy

This Refunds and Cancellations policy ("R&C policy") is an addendum and an integral part of the Terms and Conditions between the Top Ads HK Limited and the Advertiser\Publisher. This Refunds and Cancellations policy regulates legal relations between Advertiser\Publisher and Top Ads HK Limited in the field of commercial marketing activity, marketing and brand promotion services.

The complete set of definitions regarding the relations between Top Ads HK Limited and Advertiser\Publisher mentioned in these Refunds and Cancellations policy are used in the meanings specified in the Terms and Conditions.

Cancellations by Publisher

Publisher has the right to refuse to terminate the contract for the provision of services at any stage and get the refund only if revenuelab is reimbursed of the actual expenses incurred.

Giving the other party prior 7 days' written notice of termination is necessary.

Cancellations by revenuelab

revenuelab has the right cancel the contract for the provision of services with Publisher at any stage and return its cost to the Publisher only if Publisher is fully reimbursed for losses actually taken.

Revenuelab has the right cancel the contract for the provision of services with Advertiser at any stage and return its cost to the Advertiser only if Advertiser is fully reimbursed for losses actually taken.

Giving the other party prior 7 days' written notice of termination is necessary.

Cancellations by Advertiser

The Advertiser has the right to cancel the contract with Revenuelab and get the refund only until the first traffic provided under the contract arrives on his internet page.

After the first traffic arrives on the Advertiser's internet page, Advertiser loses the right to cancel the contract unilaterally.

Giving the other party prior 7 days' written notice of termination is necessary.

For example, the Advertiser has the right to terminate the contract for brand promotion services in any time with due procedure. However, if the Advertiser does this during the first prepaid month of rendering services, he does not get a refund.

If the Advertiser wants to terminate the contract for brand promotion services which term is 2 (two) months or longer he has the right to get a refund for every month of prepaid services left except the current one. For example, Advertiser wishes to terminate the 6 (six) months long contract for brand promotion services in the middle of the 3rd month. He does get a refund for 4th, 5th and 6th months but does not get one for the 3rd.

The date of the termination is the date when the Company receives due message of the Advertiser, online and offline.

Disclaimer

Every effort has been made to provide accurate information. In special, unprecedented circumstances such as pandemics or natural or economic disasters this policy will not apply. Revenuelab can accept no responsibility for errors or omissions. Revenuelab reserve the right to introduce changes to the information given here.