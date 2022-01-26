About us

In the beginning was traffic…

Our company was established in 2011 as a private solution for just a few affiliates. After two years of development and testing, we presented our product to the world - an aggregator of affiliate programs for the iGaming industry, with no analogues on the market. Today, our team includes more than 80 employees in eight countries worldwide, but our core values remain unchanged. RevenueLab was created by affiliates for affiliates, which is why we know exactly what our users need. That's the main reason why they have stayed with us for so many years