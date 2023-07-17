Cookies consist of portions of code installed in the browser that assist the Owner in providing the Service according to the purposes described. Some of the purposes for which Cookies are installed may also require the User’s consent. Where the installation of Cookies is based on consent, such consent can be freely withdrawn at any time following the instructions provided in this document.

We (revenuelab) use 'cookies' on this website (https://www.revenuelab.biz/).

We use cookies to ensure everyone who uses this website has a great user experience.

By continuing to visit or use our website or services, you are agreeing to the use of cookies for the purposes we describe in this Policy.

This cookie policy explains what cookies are, how we use them and how you can control them.

What is a Cookie? Cookies are text files containing small amounts of information which are downloaded to your computer or mobile device when you visit a certain webpage. Cookies are then sent back to the originating webpage on each subsequent visit, or to another webpage that recognises that cookie. Cookies are widely used in order to make websites work, or to work more efficiently, as well as to provide information to the owners of the website.

Cookies do lots of different jobs, like letting you navigate between pages efficiently, remembering your preferences, and generally improving the user experience. Cookies may tell us, for example, whether you have visited the Website before or whether you are new visitor. They can also help to ensure that adverts you see online are more relevant to you and your interests.

Technical Cookies and Cookies serving aggregated statistical purposes

Cookies consist of portions of code installed in the browser that assist the Owner in providing the Service according to the purposes described. Some of the purposes for which Cookies are installed may also require the User's consent.

Where the installation of Cookies is based on consent, such consent can be freely withdrawn at any time following the instructions provided in this document.

Activity strictly necessary for the functioning of the Service

This Website uses Cookies to save the User’s session and to carry out other activities that are strictly necessary for the operation of this Website, for example in relation to the distribution of traffic.

Activity regarding the saving of preferences, optimization, and statistics

This Website uses Cookies to save browsing preferences and to optimize the User's browsing experience. Among these Cookies are, for example, those used for the setting of language and currency preferences or for the management of first party statistics employed directly by the Owner of the site.

Other types of Cookies or third parties that install Cookies

Some of the services listed below collect statistics in an anonymized and aggregated form and may not require the consent of the User or may be managed directly by the Owner - depending on how they are described - without the help of third parties.

If any third party operated services are listed among the tools below, these may be used to track User’s browsing habits – in addition to the information specified herein and without the Owner’s knowledge. Please refer to the privacy policy of the listed services for detailed information.

Analytics

The services contained in this section enable the Owner to monitor and analyze web traffic and can be used to keep track of User behavior.

Google Analytics (Google Inc.) Google Analytics is a web analysis service provided by Google Inc. ('Google'). Google utilizes the Data collected to track and examine the use of this Website, to prepare reports on its activities and share them with other Google services. Google may use the Data collected to contextualize and personalize the ads of its own advertising network.

Personal Data collected: Cookies and Usage Data.

Place of processing: United States – Privacy Policy – Opt Out.

SPAM protection

This type of service analyzes the traffic of this Website, potentially containing User’s Personal Data, with the purpose of filtering it from parts of traffic, messages and content that are recognized as SPAM.

Google reCAPTCHA (Google Inc.) Google reCAPTCHA is a SPAM protection service provided by Google Inc. The use of reCAPTCHA is subject to the Google privacy policy and terms of use.

Personal Data collected: Cookies and Usage Data.

Place of processing: United States – Privacy Policy. Privacy Shield participant.

How to provide or withdraw consent to the installation of Cookies

In addition to what is specified in this document, the User can manage preferences for Cookies directly from within their own browser and prevent – for example – third parties from installing Cookies. Through browser preferences, it is also possible to delete Cookies installed in the past, including the Cookies that may have saved the initial consent for the installation of Cookies by this website. Users can, for example, find information about how to manage Cookies in the most commonly used browsers at the following addresses: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Apple Safari and Microsoft Internet Explorer.

With regard to Cookies installed by third parties, Users can manage their preferences and withdrawal of their consent by clicking the related opt-out link (if provided), by using the means provided in the third party’s privacy policy, or by contacting the third party.

Notwithstanding the above, the Owner informs that Users may follow the instructions provided on the subsequently linked initiatives by the EDAA (EU), the Network Advertising Initiative (US) and the Digital Advertising Alliance (US), DAAC (Canada), DDAI (Japan) or other similar services. Such initiatives allow Users to select their tracking preferences for most of the advertising tools. The Owner thus recommends that Users make use of these resources in addition to the information provided in this document.

Owner and Data Controller

Top Ads HK Limited - Rm 7B, One Capital Place, 18 Luard Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Owner contact email: legal@revenuelab.biz

Since the installation of third-party Cookies and other tracking systems through the services used within this Website cannot be technically controlled by the Owner, any specific references to Cookies and tracking systems installed by third parties are to be considered indicative. In order to obtain complete information, the User is kindly requested to consult the privacy policy for the respective third-party services listed in this document.

Given the objective complexity surrounding the identification of technologies based on Cookies, Users are encouraged to contact contact the Owner should they wish to receive any further information on the use of Cookies by this Website.