General Information

The 888 affiliate program was created to promote online casinos and other projects of the 888 family, including a bookmaker, a poker room and a bingo platform. For each site, certain commissions and earning models are provided, which are described in detail on a separate page of the site.

888 is a large and well-known brand in the gambling industry, which in 2014 had an official affiliate program 888 Affiliates. All promoted projects are licensed and available in different countries. 888casino’s main brand resource is translated into 10 languages and allows webmasters to refer players from many countries.

Payment Models

Resvhare. For the 888sport betting platform, the earnings of a webmaster using the RevShare model also depend on the number of new registrations per month. For up to 19 referred players – 20%; for more than 20 clients – 30%.

All bingo brands have the same rates. The commission structure starts from 20% and can be increased to 35% for more than 31 new players.

CPA. The model is only available for traffic monetization for the 888 poker room. The rate depends on the number of players attracted by the partner during the calendar month.

Sub-affiliate. This plan allows affiliates to earn extra 4-5% for every partner they refer to the program.

Payment Systems

The model is only available for traffic monetization for the 888 poker room. The floating rate depends on the number of players attracted by the partner during the calendar month. You can choose from several ways to earn income: Neteller, PayPal, Skrill, bank transfer or check. The minimum payment amount is $100. The negative balance from the current billing period is carried over to the next one and automatically deducted from future earnings.

Brands

888casino. This casino works since 1997 and offers about 1500 gambling entertainment from well-known providers such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Novomatic and many others. The site contains games with live dealers from Evolution Gaming. Newcomers are attracted by a welcome package that brings up to $1,500, regular promotions and tournaments.

888poker. A full-fledged poker room with a first deposit bonus up to $400 and a starter package for beginners. Tournaments and free rolls are constant and also there is a VIP club.

888sport. The betting site was established in 2008, allowing users to place bets from computers and mobile devices, as well as from the official app. Clients have access to a huge number of pre-match and live bets on dozens of sports.

Why Choose 888 Affiliate Program

The company compensates for the relatively low percentage of RevShare up to 40% with acceptable conversion rates and a large number of high-quality promotional materials. The affiliate program offers a wide variety of promotional materials, such as banners, button and text links, promotions.

Statistics reports are updated every 2-3 hours, so affiliates always have access to up-to-date information. Control over clicks helps to analyze and optimize traffic, determine the effectiveness of advertising and make the necessary adjustments.