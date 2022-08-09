General Information

Funky Affiliates is created for marketing the Jumba Bet and Jackpot Wheel casinos. These online gambling sites offer a variety of games from Saucify, available in multiple languages with an instant or mobile availability. These casinos are licensed by Curacao laws. Funky Affiliates is a marketing platform for affiliates that monetizes traffic from all over the world. The affiliate program has multiple commission structures available including 25% up to 40%, no carryover policy and good conversion.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates who join in this program will be placed on a net revenue sharing plan. Under the scheme, affiliates get a percentage share of their referred players' total earnings at casino - starting with 25% and working up to 40%.

CPA. Affiliates rcan equest this type of plan, and negotiate terms with an account manager to take into account all needs.

Hybrid. With a hybrid plan, you can earn extra money through the revenue shares model and receive a CPA commission at once. To enroll this plan you need to negotiate all the details with managers.

Sub-affilite. Affiliates can also have their earnings added up every month for all partners they refer to the program. This is currently paid at a fixed rate percentage of 5%.

Payment Systems

The commission is calculated monthly and paid within the 7th of each month via Bitcoin, Neteller, Skrill or Bank Wire Transfer. Payments can be made in Euros, US Dollars, Canadian dollars - with a minimum withdrawal amount set at $100 per month on all these payment methods. This program has no negative carryover policy.

Brands

Jumba Bet Casino

Jumba Bet Casino offers a unique and fun experience where members can play games from different providers in one place. Casino offer hundreds of different games by Saucify, Betsoft, Rival, Genii and many others - all available for download or through web version. Jumba Bet offers a variety of games for gamblers to enjoy with jungle vibe theme. This online casino is licensed and regulated by Curacao laws.

Jackpot Wheel Casino

Jackpot Wheel is a new online casino where every player can enjoy their games on the next level. The site offers players an extensive game portfolio that includes slots, table games, video poker, scratch cards and more from Saucify software. The website is available in English and French and supports mobiles and desktops. This casino is a reputable company that has been licensed and regulated by the laws of Curacao.

Why Choose Funky Affiliates Program

Funky Program is a great choice if you are looking for a program with good conversion rates, fast payments and no negative carryover. The company offers both CPA and Hybrid plans with lifetime commission for their affiliates.