General Information

MyAffPartners are the casino affiliate program was created cpecifically to promote ExclusiveBet Casino, which features hundreds of games from some very reputable gaming providers. The list of soft providers include Microgaming, Net Entertainment, Evolution Gaming, Betsoft, Play'n GO, and Blue Gem Gaming and many others. MyAffPartners is regulated under the laws of England and Wales.

Payment Models

Revshare. The revenue sharing plan has a multi-tier structure, going from 10% up to 45%. The highest share is offered with an additional commission booster to make affiliates more encourage for success.

CPA. CPA plan and other payment plans can be discussed with managers on individual basis.

Payment Systems

Affiliates are paid in EUR during the first 15 days of each month for earnings from previous month. Affiliates can choose between Skrill, Neteller or WebMoney as methods to get their commissions with no additional fees involved. All transactions via Bank Wire Transefrs are made when the minimum theshold amount of €500 has been met.

Brands

ExclusiveBet Casino

ExclusiveBet Casino offers a wide range of instant-play games from NetEnt, Microgaming Quickfire and Play N Go. The exclusivebet casino has 24/7 support by live chat, toll-free North American phone and email. They also offer SSL encryption to ensure all transactions are safe. ExclusiveBet Casino is home to some of the most enjoyable slot games on offer - from three-reel classics to innovative video slots. The casino isregulated by the laws of Curacao.

Why Choose MyAff Partners Affiliate Program

MyAff Partners is an affiliate program that provides an intuitive interface for any webmaster. It is easy to navigate and find any information. This program has a lot of great features, such as lifetime revenue, no bunding and no negative carryover policy. You can choose from several payment methods including Skrill or Neteller to make transactions easily. The Affiliate program will provide affiliates with a wide range of tools, designed to help them analyse statistics and reporst and increase profits.