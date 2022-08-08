General Information

TheAdStars affiliate program has been operating since 2018, representing Orca88 and GoxBet casinos. The affiliate program is focused mainly on traffic from Russia and Ukraine, webmasters are offered several schemes for making a profit. A distinctive feature of the program is the acceptance of all types of traffic, including spam, social networks and other sources.

Payment Models

Revshare. The partner receives a commission - a percentage of the net profit of the casino from 25% to 45%. This value is dynamic and changes once a month depending on the number of new deposits made by the referred players.In rare cases, a fixed lifetime percentage may be assigned by agreement with the administration. Then the percentage remains at the same level even in the absence of traffic.

CPA. This model can be connected individually after checking traffic sources. If the administration is satisfied with the quality of the traffic, then an individual reward will be set. You can connect the tariff at the request of the manager after attracting 25 users, and the reward varies from 45 to 80 dollars per deposit.

Sub-affiliate. An affiliate can also earn by attracting partners. The remuneration will be 5% of the profit of attracted webmasters.

Payment Systems

The webmaster can withdraw money from the site to several payment systems: bank card, Neteller, Payeer, Privat Bank, Qiwi, WebMoney, Yandex.Money, BTC. The minimum transfer is $50 and there is no maximum limit. Payments are made 2 business days after the end of the reporting period.

Brands

Orca88

A casino with a creative design and a non-trivial theme. The collection includes 800 gambling games from 20 providers, including table and card games. The administration attracts players with tempting special offers, including a no deposit bonus. Gamblers are offered popular payment systems for depositing and withdrawing funds and a low threshold for entering the game.

GoxBet

Ukrainian casino with a loyal financial policy and a developed bonus system. Daily, welcome and no deposit bonuses are available to players, which greatly increases the interest of the audience. There are about 1,000 gambling games from famous providers on the official website and withdrawal of winnings within 15 minutes. The site also attracts with the possibility of creating multi-currency accounts and participating in regular tournaments.

Why Choose The AdStars Affiliate Program

The AdStars Affiliate Program offers a comprehensive statistics section for tracking player and referral earnings.The partner's personal account offers banners, HTML letters, text links and articles. At the request of the partner, individual promos can be compiled. The affiliate program offers exclusive offers with high conversion rates and fair payouts.