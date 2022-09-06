General Information

AffAlliance is an affiliate program that was created to market several online gambling brands called Golden Lion, Bovegas and Eclipse Casinos. This affiliate program offers affiliates new brands to promote, a choice of commission plans and stable payments.

Payment Models

Revshare. AffAlliance offers its members a standard revenue sharing model, where affiliates can earn a commission based on the net revenue generated by referred players. This program offers a flat rate commission of 40%.

CPA. This plan offers a one-time-fee up to $250 per new depositing player.

Hybrid. Affiliates can request hybrid or individual plans.

Sub-affiliate. Members of the program can earn an additional 5% for referring new partners to the program.

Payment Systems

Payments are made once a month within the first 10 days of each month. Affiliates need to request a payment and have a minimum monthly threshold on the account of $250. Transactions can be made through Bank Wire Transfer, EcoPayz and Bitcoin.

Brands

Golden Lion. This brand was established in 2016 by the Blue Media N.V. Casinos with the license of Curacao. Golden Lion Casino offers its players many features, such as a wide range of games available in both instant play mode and download version, live chat available 24/7, toll-free customer support number, proven fair and live dealers.

Bovegas Casino. Bovegas casino was launched in 2017 with a license of Curacao. This casino is Proven fair by GLI and has a mobile-friendly design, slots powered by Real Time Gaming and a live chat open 24/7.

Eclipse. Blue Media N.V. Casinos is an owner of this casino established in 2017 and licensed by the Curacao Authorities. Eclipse Casino offers players a wide range of Rival games, mobile design, live chat, SSL encryption and guaranteed fair play.

Why Choose AffAlliance Affiliate Program

Affiliates will have world-class marketing tools to help with campaigns along with professional and helpful affiliate managers available 24/7. The Proprietary software is designed for the affiliates’ needs to control results and make adjustments, where it needs.