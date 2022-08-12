General Information

Affiliates are always looking for new ways to earn more money, and this is where AffiliStars comes in. This program promotes several online casinos such as LuckLand Casino, SpinSamba, JackMillion Casino and Casino Midas. The brand was created in 2014 and has been able to attract both desktop players as well mobile users with games from different software providers. Affiliates are protected by the laws of both Malta and UKGC. This program offers high conversion rates and retention, as well a variety in your earnings potential with multi-brand compatibility.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates who enroll in Affiliate Stars’s revenue sharing program are guaranteed a monthly commission based on the volume of their web traffic. The higher an affiliate's tier, the greater share will be. Starting from 20% revenue share can be increased to 50%.

CPA. Hybrid. Managers are in charge of negotiating alternative payment schemes for approved partners. The affiliate manager can evaluate request and decide on the terms and costs, including cost-per action (CPA) or hybrid commission based payouts.

Sub-affiliate. Partners of AffiliStars can earn a monthly passive income (commission) by referring other affiliates to the program.

Payment Systems

Affiliates who do not reach the minimum cashout threshold of $300 will have their earnings carried forward every month, as they remain active. Affiliates earn a commission in US Dollar with no admin fees deducted from their earnings regardless of payment method chosen. The available methods are Skrill, Neteller, ACH and Player Account.

Brands

LuckLand Casino

With its laconic design and cutting-edge technology, Luckyland Casino is a refreshing addition to the online gambling scene. The company was founded in 2019 by two entrepreneurs with extensive experience from Aspire Global International LTD. Casino was licensed by Maltese regulators who ensure player fairness as well as compliance with United States lottery laws. Luckland Casino has a wide range of games, from slots to table hockey. With its safe banking options and efficient customer support system it will be easy for players looking in-game navigation or finding what they need.

Casino Midas

Not the newest casino to hit the scene, Casino Midas established in 2012 is powered by RTG and offers both browser-based games or downloadable clients for your computer. With over 1,000+ slots available as well other popular table games like blackjack & poker there sure be something that will suit any player.

JackMillion

JackMillion is an online casino that offers over 100+ games to play for free and real money. The site's software provider, Realtime Games (RTG), provides players the option of choosing between slots or tables; they also provide large welcome packages with up $1 500 and 150 free spins.

Why Choose AffiliStars Affiliate Program

AffiliStars is a company that offers many different options to its affiliate members. There is no negative carryover or bundling and no admin fees. You can also get access and approval on CPA/hybrid plans per request to increase your earnings; 2 tier sub-affiliation scheme is available as well. This program offers a number of payment methods for your convenience and easy soft from MyAffiliates software.