General Information

Aloha Shark Partnes affiliate program was created specifically to promote one online gambling brand which is called Aloha Shark. Aloha Shark Partners is dedicated to providing marketing and support tools for webmasters so that they can deliver great results effortlessly. The site offers a commission standard structure is fully based on net gaming revenue and can be changed to CPA deal. Aloha Shark Casino provides gamblers with a large selection of games in multiple categories like slots, live dealer tables and jackpot. The site also works to provide safe environment by using trusted payment methods.

Payment Models

Revshare. Aloha Shark Partners will provide a standard commission rate once application has been accepted. There is no activation requirement for this program, so it's set automatically upon joining the platform. The commission structure starts from 25% and goes up to 50% of NGR.

CPA. This plan can be discussed with the team managers on individual basis to get personalized commission.

Payment Systems

Aloha Shark Partners withdraws are processed through several payment services such as Visa, Mastercard, iWallet, Bank Transfer, Venus Point, EcoPayz and must meet the minimum threshold of €100 before being paid out no later than every 20th day of each month.

Brands

Aloha Shark Casino

Aloha Shark online casino has great slots and gaming machines from many top providers, with low wagering requirements. Players can withdraw the winnings within 5 minutes. This casino also offers a huge library that contains all popular game titles including video poker or specialty tables.

Aloha Shark Casino has a huge range of slot machines from manufacturers Elk Studios, Evolution Gaming, iSoftBet, Microgaming, NetEnt and many others.

Why Choose Aloha Shark Partners Affiliate Program

Aloha Shark Partners is a bilingual affiliate platform that offers the latest marketing and support tools for webmasters. The site has revenue shares model available, which lets marketers maximize their earnings with a CPA deal. Aloha Shark Partners offers a variety of marketing tools for web developers to help them design landing pages and banners which will capture the attention of new players. The team behind this platform are experienced professionals with many years in iGaming industry. This program does not carry over the negative balance under €50,000.