General Information

Apex Affiliates is an official affiliate program made to promote TanGiers Casino brand. The Tangiers Casino is a new, top-notch online gambling destination that offers many games developed on eight platforms. They are licensed by the Government of Curacao and provide their players with safe gaming and elegant design. Affiliates are given a support team that assists them throughout their journey and provides the tools for successful marketing. Apex Affiliate has proprietary software which gives affiliates real-time activity information and stats that are updating daily.

Payment Models

Revshare. For new affiliates, Apex Affiliates offers 40% commissions for the first three months. The standard commission structure is : 0-10 new players per month 25% and More than 100 monthly frothers 45%. All commission levels depend on the traffic an affiliate provide.

CPA. Hybrid. The CPA plan is fixed and available upon request. All details can be discussed with managers.

Payment Systems

Affiliates are paid monthly commission based on their numbers when they reach a minimum monthly payment threshold of £100 for Bank Wire payments and £50 for e-wallets. Payments can be made using Skrill, Neteller and Bank Wire Transfer. Commission is paid in US Dollars, Euros, Bitcoin or British pounds, admin fees may apply.

Brands

TanGiers Casino

Tangier's casino offers its players a wide variety of games. Bitcoin is accepted, and live dealer tables are available for those who want feel the real atmosphere. 24/7 customer service can be reached through live-chat on the website. The online casino Tangiers has a wide selection of games ranging from slots to sports betting and live gaming. Members can enjoy their favorite game on the go with an instant access.The site provides multiple platform providers such as Microgaming, Betsoft, Pragmatic Play, Habanero and many others. Casino is licensed by Curacao.

Why Choose Apex Affiliates Program

Apex Affiliates is a great affiliate program with many features to offer. No negative carryover, no bundled commissions and very low payment threshold means that every affiliate can try this program. All affiliates also receive all information, stats, free marketing tools which will help to promote the brand.