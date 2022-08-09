General Information

This program was created in 2009 for promoting one online gambling brand called Bodog88. Bodog88 is a part of Bodog and has a long history as it was establised in 1994. The casino has games from top well-known providers. Bodog88 program offers good conversion rates for Asian market, high sub-affiliate commission and popular casino brand to promote.

Payment Models

Resvhare. You can earn competittive commission from your referred players. The percentage of earnings can start from 30% and be up to 40% of net revenues on sportsbook, poker room and casinos per month.

Sub-affiliate. This plan aalows affiliates to earn extra 15% from every partner they refer to the program.

Payment Systems

Bodog88 program offers only one withdrawal method for affiliates - Bank Transfer. The minimum withdrawal is CNY100, THB100 and MYR10.

Brands

Bodog88

Bodog88 is a betting and casino platform tailored for Asian market only, with an excellent sportsbook and 200+ games. The casino has been around since 1994 when it first opened its doors in. Bodogs success can be attributed largely due this unique point of being able offer players from across the country access into one cohesive gaming experience where they are always welcome. Bodog88 has worked with some of the best casino developers out there, including Microgaming, UC8 and ONEworks.

Why Choose Bodog88 Affiliate Program

This program works only with Asian market. Bodog88 always leads the way when it comes to promotions. Their innovative and creative approach is something that sets them apart from other sites, so there is no problem in attracting players to the site.