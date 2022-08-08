General Information

BonkersBet Affiliate is an affiliate program created for online casino and sportsbook brand of the same name. It is new to the market, but it already offers a generous welcome package for its customers. The website's collection of games with generous bonuses includes slots from NetEnt as well other developers such as Genii, Pariplay, Booming Games, Playson, Evolution Games and many others.The gaming site has hundreds of options for both its online casinos as well as betting on various events like football matches or basketball games.

Payment Models

Revshare. BonkersBet offers affiliates a chance to enjoy rewarding commissions for their efforts. By default, the program gives affiliates 30% of revenue generated from new deposits, but this can go up to 40%. Affiliates can earn a higher commission if they refer more depositors.

Payment Systems

The commission is paid every month and affiliates can choose to have their payments sent through Neteller, Skrill or Bank Wire Transfer. Affiliates should note that there's a $100 minimum monthly threshold.

Brands

Bonkers.Bet casino is the ultimate place to go for those looking for an online gambling experience that doesn't sleep. With 24-hour withdrawals, multiple software providers and live chat available at all times of day or night. BonkersBet Casino offers a variety of games, including video slots and table top gambling. With multiple software providers at their disposal the site can be played in either English or German language modes straight through browser window from anywhere around world. The casino is licensed by Curacao's Government to ensure fairness for all players.

Why Choose Bonkers Affiliates Program

Affiliates will have access a comprehensive reports along with detailed statistics on their performance and earnings, as well as low minimum monthly payment threshold, no negative carryover and several payment options, so they can get started right away.