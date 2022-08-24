General Information

Bright Affiliates is an affiliate program that was created to promote several online gambling brands - Extra Vegas Casino, Mr Slot Casino, ExtraSpel Casino, Mr Mobi Casino, CaliberBingo Casino and Mobizino Casino. These brands are fully licensed and offer wide rage of games from some of today’s top-providers. This affiliate program provides good conversion rates, commission and no bunding policy.

Payment Models

Revshare. All partners joining this affiliate program will be transferred to the standard revenue sharing payment plan. Affiliates can earn up to 50% of the revenue generated from referred players. For the first three months affiliates are placed on a flat 35% commission plan, and on the fourth month they will be placed on a multi-tiered commission structure.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates can earn extra commission percentage for all new partners they referred to the program.

Payment Systems

Commission is paid monthly around the 10th in EUR through Skrill or Bank Wire Transfer with no withdrawal limits and no admin fees. The minimum payment threshold for all methods is €100 for e-wallets and €200 for Bank Wire.

Brands

Extra Vegas Casino. This brand was launched in 2017 by Celicorp Limited with the license of Curacao Authorities. Extra Vegas has a wide collection of games from Microgaming, Rival, Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, VIVO Gaming, Habanero, Pragmatic Play etc. In addition, this casino offers mobile-friendly design, live chat and easy navigation.

Mr Slot Casino. Mr Slot Casino established in 2016 has games from popular providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, NextGen Gaming, 1x2Games, Rabcat, Thunderkick, 2 By 2 Gaming and Elk Studios. This casino brand is licensed by Malta Gaming Authority and UK Gambling Commission.

ExtraSpel Casino. ExtraSpel Casino by Aspire Global International Ltd. went live in 2011 with games from NeoGames, NetEnt, Amaya (Chartwell), Big Time Gaming, High5Games, Evolution Gaming, Lightning Box, NextGen Gaming, Thunderkick and many others. This brand has a license of Malta Gaming Authority.

CaliberBingo. This online casino has a long history starting from 2006 and owned by Innovus N.V. Casinos. Apart from popular game providers, it offers mobile design and several deposit and withdrawal methods.

Why Choose Bright Affiliates Program

Bright Affiliates has an extensive catalog of tools for marketing brand. They offer HTML mailers, LPs, customized banners and more to increase the number of referrals per affiliate; all available after signing up to the program. Commissions are based on net revenue from players and can be increased to 50% for great results.