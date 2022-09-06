General Information

The Casino Portugal affiliate program allows you to receive regular income by attracting users to the casino of the same name. The only cooperation model offered is Revenue Share. Participants receive 40% of the site’s profit from attracted customers. Each user registered on the site has the opportunity to earn money on an affiliate program.

Payment Models

Members of the Portugal Casino affiliate program can earn using the Revenue Share model. The rate for it is standard and does not change depending on the number of invited players. It is 40% of the operator’s net profit from attracted users. You can receive money for an unlimited time, while referrals will replenish the account and lose. Bets made in any kind of entertainment from the catalog are taken into account. There are no other payment models in the affiliate program.

Payment Systems

Due to the reliability of the brand, the affiliate program provides good opportunities for profit. It allows you to cooperate with the advertiser directly and without intermediaries. The advantages include minimal restrictions on traffic sources and the ability to withdraw from $100.

You can receive a payment at any time – there are no restrictions on the billing period. The Cookie Last Win model is used. The client is assigned to a partner, through whose referral link he went to the website of the platform. Cookies do not expire.

Brands

Casino Portugal. Casino Portugal has an impressive library of games from developers such as iSoftBet, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Red Rake Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming, SYNOT. Casino Portugal has everything you could want from an online gambling site and more. One can find a large selection of slots available around the clock, online chat optimized for mobile users with easy navigation through all areas making it easy. With high withdrawal limits for both sports betting and casinos, this place truly has something for everyone to enjoy.

Why Choose Casino Portugal Affiliate Program

Detailed statistics are available in the Personal Account. The player can create campaigns and view data for each of them. In the “General” section, the number of transitions, registrations, the amount of bets and profit is indicated. You can also track information on individual invited players.