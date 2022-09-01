General Information

Chilli Partners is an affiliate program for several online gambling brands – GetSlots casino, Pino Casino, DuxCasino, and HeySpin Casino. This affiliate program was created to attract additional traffic to online casino brands with the help of affiliates, in addition, the platform offers a good commission rate, several online casinos to choose from for promotion and constant support from team managers.

Payment Models

Revshare. This affiliate program offers its members a standard commission plan based on the net revenue generated by referred players. This commission can be increased up to 50% for great results.

CPA. One-time-payment is also available for affiliates, but needs to be discussed with the team managers.

Sub-affiliate. This plan is available for trusted partners. Affiliates can get extra 3% by referring new partners to the program.

Payment Systems

Payments are made in EUR or Bitcoin around the 20th of each month. There are several standard withdrawal options available: Neteller, Skrill and Bank Wire Transfer with a minimum monthly threshold set for all options at €50.

This program has a no negative carryover policy.

Brands

Pino Casino. Pino Casino was established in 2021 and is owned by the N1 Interactive Ltd. Casinos. This casino has a license of Malta Gaming Authority. Pino casino offers a range of games from popular providers like 1x2Games, 4ThePlayer, Authentic Gaming, Avatar UX, BGAMING, Big Time Gaming and many others. In addition, the casino offers live chat and several payment options.

DuxCasino. Dux Casino was established in 2020 by the N1 Interactive Ltd. Casinos. This casino has a license of Malta Gaming Authority and a collection of games from well-known providers NetEnt, Microgaming, Play’n GO, Yggdrasil Gaming, Betsoft, Quickspin, Playtech and many others. DUxCasino offers multiple payment options, live chat available 24/7 and mobile friendly design.

HeySpin. HeySpin casino was launched in 2020 and is owned by the Aspire Global International Ltd. This casino has two licenses from UK Gambling Commission and Malta Gaming Authority. HeySpin is a platform for many game providers, such as Amatic Industries, Betsoft, Endorphina, Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Genesis Gaming, Habanero, Microgaming, NetEnt and many others. Moreover, this casino offers players a user-friendly interface and a strong VIP program.

Why Choose Chilli Partners Affiliate Program

Chilli Partners is based on a SoftSwiss software. Affiliates can use their account to track how much commission they have earned, and find tools for retention marketing with this advanced platform. The program provides a selection of exclusive casinos, good conversion and different payout models.