General Information

Codere Partners was created specifically to promote Greenplay Casino brand. Greenplay is an online casino that features games from NetEnt, Microgaming and Play'n GO. Codere Partners are licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. This site is available in multiple languages with instant play or mobile options. Codere promises its affiliates support, many benefits, good conversion rates and timely payments.

Payment Models

Revshare. This program offers a standart commission plan based on revenue sharing plan from referred players. All percentages are calculated individually and are selected individually for each affiliate.

CPA. CPA plan is also available to all affiliates, all details can be clarified individually with team managers so that they can meet the needs of each affiliate.

Sub-affiliate. This plan is available for every affiliate, who refer new partners to the program.

Payment Systems

The commission is a monthly payment and made in EUR usually around the 25th of every month to a Bank Account with no minimums or withdrawal limits. This program has no fees and no negative carryover.

Brands

GreenPlay Casino

Green Play Casino is an exciting and vibrant online casino run by Aspire Global International LTD. This site offers tons of different games for players to enjoy which are powered by NetEnt, Microgaming, Play’n GO and many others. Green Play Casino has a variety of games to suit your tastes and needs. Games can be played through the website or on mobile devices.The site is licensed by authorities in Malta.

Why Choose Codere Partners Affiliate Program

Codere's affiliate program offers many benefits such as no negative carryover, no fees, no withdrawal limits, monthly payments and promotional materials. For extra earnings sub-affiliation and CPA plan are available. Top tier software providers, live chat, and mobile-friendly design make the brand competitive among others. The site also has SSL encryption to make sure all information is secure.