General Information

The Condor Affiliates program was created to promote several online gambling brands, such as the Condor Gaming family of casinos. These include b-Bets Casino, Casino Sieger, Big5casino, 24Bettle Casino, Tournaverse Casino and Rembrandt Casino. This program is a great way for affiliates to earn high commission by promoting great online casinos with unique games and services. This partnership offers commissions that are generous and realistically achievable.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates are guaranteed to get a stable commission on the net gaming revenue each player they referred to the brand has generated. The commission structure starts from 25% for 0 – 5 FDPs and can go up to 45% for 20+ NDPs.

CPA. The CPA scheme is a great way for affiliates with proven experience and good website traffic to get paid up-front. This one time fee can be discussed with managers.

Sub-affiliate. The Sub-Affiliate plan allows affiliates to earn a flat rate of 5% commission on the revenue generated by their sub-affiliates.

Payment Systems

Commissions are paid in EUR between the 25th and last day of each month. Affiliates will have a choice between receiving payments via Bank Transfer, Neteller or Skrill. Payments are made once the minimum threshold amount of €100 was reached.

Brands

b-Bets Casino.

b-Bets Casino has a large collection of games from popular developers such as 1x2Gaming, Betsoft, Elk Studios, iSoftBet, Microgaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play and others. The casino was establised in 2014 by Condor Group Casinos. b-Bets Casino has a license of Malta.

Casino Sieger.

Sieger Casino was establised in 2009 by the Condor Group Casinos. This casino has a license of Malta, several deposit methods, 24/7 customer support and full NetEnt catalogue of games.

Why Choose Condor Affiliates Program

The features that make Condor Affiliates stand out are its real time statistics and wide range of promotional materials. The program offers banners, custom landing pages for websites or mailers with logos; all statistics can be tracked through the tracking code for every piece to know how many people were referred by exact promotion at any moment. Affiliates can also request customized promotional materials.