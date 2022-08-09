Payment Models

Revshare

Affiliates of Game Revenue Affiliate Program can expect to be rewarded with revenue sharing lifetime commissions by promoting these casino brands. The current commission structure offers affiliates from 40% up to 60%. This is a great way for those who are looking at becoming successful marketers in this industry and want the chance of consistent growth. Affiliates can rise through the ranks and become an exclusive VIP member with a guaranteed percentage of commission every month.

Payment Systems

Affiliates are paid monthly and payments are sent by 15th of each month. Affiliate owners can choose from several payment methods, including Skrill Neteller Visa MasterCard WebMoney QIWI Yandex to receive payments; they also have the option for receiving funds in various currencies such as Euros, US Dollars, Polish zlotys, Russian rubies and Swedish kronor depending on preference. The minimum payment theshold is €40. In the Game Revenue Affiliate Program there is no negative carryover.

Brands

ZigZag777

ZZigzag 777 Casino was established in 2016 with the aim of creating an easy and simple casino that can be navigated by newcoming players, but also offing more experienced ones their favorite games. To do this they've enlisted some top developers from within gaming community such as Microgaming, NetEnt or Amatic to build up great collections for all tastes.

ZigZagSport

ZigZagSport Casino offers a sportsbook and a range of popular games that include video slots, table games and live dealer options. You'll be able to choose from some very well known software vendors like Play’n GO Microgaming Pragmatic Play or Thunderkick depending on what you're looking for. The site also supports multiple languages and it can easily accessed through any device. It is licensed by Government Of Curacao which means their regulations ensure players' safety while providing them with quality service at all times.

Argo Casino

Argo Casino is a great place for those who love Microgaming and NetEnt games. They have an extensive collection of slots, table top gambling options as well live dealers. Players can find favourite casino classics or try out something new with their diverse range in speciality gaming such as darts and scratch cards.

Why Choose Game Revenue Affiliates Affiliate Program

Game Revenue Affiliates has many advantages - no negative carryover and no bunding, VIP level of commission available and lifetime commissionsfor every affiliate You can choose between different payment methods as well as currencies that are offered by the company for your convenience. This platform makes it easy and straightforward with all the promotional materials you need, including banners or text links. The Game Revenue program provides real-time updates as well as detailed reports for affiliates to use to improve their campaigns and earn more money.