General Information

GoGame Partners is an advertising program created for Casushi Casino, FruitKings Casino, Peachy Games Casino, Play Sunny UK Casino, MyJackpotCasino, and PlaySunny Casino. Players get access to games from Microgaming, NetEnt, Yggdrasil Gaming and many others popular software providers. This program is licensed by UK Gambling Commission to make sure everything is safely. Managers of the team do their best to pay affiliates right on time every month.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates who join the program will be placed on the standard revenue sharing plan. This scheme guarantees affiliates an earning percentage share of their players' total monthly deposits. The commissio structure of revenue share may vary from casinos, but the percentage starts from 25% ad goes up to 40% for VIP affiliates.

Payment Systems

Commission is paid monthly and affiliates will receive the funds within 10 days at most. Payments are made by Bank Wire Transfer with minimum payment threshold £50 per month (or Euro equivalent). All payment are made in Euros or British Pounds Sterling. There are np withdrawal limits.

Brands

Casushi Casino

Casushi Casino is a new and exciting way for players to have fun on the internet. They offer an extensive range of slots from some leading software providers, including Netent or Microgaming. Not only do they provide great games but also live dealer versions, so it will feel just like playing in real life casinos. This casino has a UK Gambling license.

Peachy Games

Peachy Casino has a large selection of different games, with live chat support available 24/7 to help players or answer any questions that might arise during gameplay. The user-friendly website makes it easy for anyone to play. There are various software providers, live games offered and the site has been optimized so that any mobile device or tablet works perfectly on their platform.

Peachy Games Casino has a huge range of slot machines from 1x2Gaming, Blueprint Gaming, Elk Studios, Evolution Gaming, Microgaming, NetEnt and many more.

Why Choose Gogame Partners Affiliate Program

Game partnerships is a reliable platform for affiliates who want to make earnings in more than just one casino. The company offers low minimum payment threshold, no negative carryover and no bunding. GoGame partners offers multiple currencies to choose from. They also provide coverage for five popular brands to make it easier in attracting new players.