General Information

Gambling Wages is a great affiliate program for those who want to promote gambling sites with RTG casinos. The brands it promotes, such as Dreams Casino and Wild Vegas Casinos are licensed under jurisdiction of Costa Rica. The gaming group established in 2004 has a USD and is English-language focused, accepting players from the United States but welcoming many around world. The casinos use Real Time Gaming software and their main promotions available through an online database at GWages website.This program has many to offer from good conversion rates and support team to multiple payment plans to choose from.

Payment Models

Revshare. The agreement ensures that all parties involved will receive a share of the casino's revenue. This percentage increases depending on how much were brought in during any particular month. This program offers 40% revenue share for all new affiliates.

CPA. In this case, the affiliate will be paid one-time fees for depositing and registering players. CPA structure is vary from $60 - $125.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates may also earn a 5% commission for attracting new partners to the program.

Payment Systems

Affiliate payments are processed by the 15th working day of every month and it can take up 2 weeks from that point to receive earnings. Also affiliates need to so make sure they have earned at least $100 to withdraw their money. Commissions are paid in US Dollars with no fees via Neteller, Bank Wire transfer, Player Account or check.

Brands

Dreams Casino

The operator that was established in 2004 preferred to work with only one provider - Real Time Gaming. Casino offers wide range of games and generous bonuses for all users. A bonus program is available for users who are ready to play at Dreams Casino on the official website. She surprises with her diversity. There is only one nuance to keep in mind. Almost all special offers are issued without a wager, but this is compensated by the fact that only money that can be won is allowed to transfer. The amount of the bonus itself is debited from the account.

Why Choose GWages Affiliate Program

The program has many advantages, such as revenue sharing and CPA plans available to most affiliates. Deposit-based commissions are offered for more advanced partners in the industry with no negative carryover risk involved; there's also a subaffiliate scheme that will allow affiliates earn a little more. With low $100 withdrawal threshold requirements coupled by the absence of an admin fee taken from commission earnings - this is a program worth considering.