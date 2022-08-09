General Information

Jacked Affiliates is a program that allows affiliates to promote the House of Jack and Casino Mate online casino brands. The bonuses offered by these casinos are generous, as well as exciting promotions for players, who love playing games like blackjack or slots. All these additions means your conversion rates should be high. These casinos have great features making it easy to attract many players.

Payment Models

Revshare. Currently, the affiliate program allows affiliates to receive 25% commission on all revenue generated by players they referred. The rates are set at a start point and can be increased to 50%.

CPA. This plan is available on individual basis in case of a good amount of traffic.

Payment Systems

Jacked Affiliates has a number of ways for affiliates to withdraw their commissions, such as Neteller, Skrill, InstaDebit or EcoPayz with a minimum monthly threshold of €50, and €300 for Bank Wire. Once this happens the Jacked will process payouts on time each month.

Brands

Mate Casino

The Mate Casino offers an extensive library of Microgaming games, 24/7 support through live chat, email support and free phone lines. The website is protected with 128-bit SSL encryption which means all information cannot be accessed. It is one of the few online casinos that cater specifically for Australians, casino offers a certified fair environment by eCogra and games available in 1Click Instant Play and Mobile versions.

House of Jack

House of Jack has a welcoming bonus package that gives players up to $/€1000 in bonuses along with 200 free spins. In terms of casino games, both brands use titles from developers such as Microgaming Play’n GO Quickspin Spigo IGTEch and Betsoft.

Why Choose JAcked Affiliates Program

The Jacked Affiliates program provides its partners with all the necessary promotional and marketing materials they need to attract new players. Once affiliates are officially registered, their accounts can be accessed for banners/promotions and for detailed reports.