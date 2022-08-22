General Information

The Jim Partners affiliate program is owned by Atlantic Management B.V., which owns several online casinos such as Spinamba, Slottica, Lucky Bird, SuperCat and All Right. The site has a detailed User Agreement, from which you can find out all the details. There is also a detailed FAQ, divided into categories with general, financial and technical questions.

Payment Models

Revshare. This plan allows the affiliate to earn up to 50% of the casino profit from referrals. This rate is maintained during the first month from the date of registration, and from the second, the amount of remuneration is reduced to 40%. If the webmaster does not show activity within 60 days, then the commission drops to 25%.

CPA. The affiliate program of Fortune Clock casino and other related brands allows you to switch to the CPA model, in which the webmaster receives a fixed reward for each new user. The amount of payment depends on the quality of the traffic. An application for switching to this model must be sent to technical support specialists, who sometimes require a test to make a decision. It consists in attracting 30 players through RevShare.

Hybrid. Partners have access to a hybrid model, tailored on an individual basis. All details can be discussed with a personal manager.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates receive a percentage of the profits of referred sub-affiliates. The program promises webmasters commissions up to 10%, the initial rate is 5%.

Brands

Super cat. The casino was founded in 2018. It offers players a welcome package, regular bonuses and video slots from many famous providers: Betsoft, NetEnt, Microgaming and others.

Spinamba. A relatively new brand that appeared in 2019. The operator is trying to attract players with a developed welcome package and a no deposit bonus for installing a mobile application.

Slottica. It features a good collection of games (about 2500 titles), the presence of a downloadable client and a mobile application, as well as a generous welcome bonus of 200% to the deposit amount. Thanks to these advantages, the Slottica casino affiliate program, with the right approach, allows the webmaster to receive a good and stable income.

Lucky bird. Developed bonus policy, Live casino, about 4400 games, regular tournaments and lotteries - these are the main advantages of this site that help partners to promote the brand. The operator also offers a no deposit bonus to all users who install the mobile application.

Fortune Clock. The casino belongs to the operator Cerberlot N.V. Offers around 4500 games from numerous developers, generous bonuses, tournaments, lotteries and sports betting. The site has been operating since 2018. All this time it has been developing rapidly: new special offers appear, video slots and other gambling entertainments are added.

All right. The casino offers video slots from several dozen providers, bonuses with low wagers and cashback up to 20%. The project belongs to the operator Atlantic Management B.V. Works since 2018.

Why Choose Jim Partners Affiliate Program

The Jim Partners affiliate program is a platform that attracts the attention of webmasters with several models of earnings, commission payments twice a month and a high-quality advertising products help webmasters to monetize traffic.