General Information

Junic Partners is a trusted marketing partner of Casino Universe, an online casino that has games from top providers like Red Tiger Gaming and Thunderpick. The site is available in several languages. This company is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority with all regulations set out.

Payment Models

Revshare. The affiliate program is designed to provide an opportunity for affiliates who work hard and are committed. Affiliates can enroll in the standard net revenue sharing plan, where they will earn a percentage share of their players' total monthly gaming revenue. Th commission structure starts from FTDs 0 - 5 for 30% and goes up to 45% for 40+ FTDs (First Time Depositors).

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates can get extra 5% for every referred partner.

Payment Systems

The commission is calculated monthly and made by Bank Wire Transfer around the 15th of every month with a €500 minimum payment threshold. This program has no negative carryover policy, but affiliates must be aware that admin fees may apply.

Brands

Casino Universe

Casino Universe offers a wide variety of games from top-rated studios like Microgaming, NetEnt and Rival. The platform also includes many unique features such as lucrative bonuses and promotions for players. Not to mention generous bonus offerings, a VIP club and responsive customer support. This casino site also offers 24 hour withdrawals once processed.

Why Choose Junic Partners Affiliate Program

Junic Partners is a group of professionals who have been in the industry since its early beginnings and vast experience has helped them succeed. This partnershil offers low minimum payment threshold and no negative carryover. They also have sub-affiliation opportunities, which means affiliates can earn extra percentage. Junic Partners is based on the SoftSwiss software to use it for tracking the commission, as well as finding marketing tools that will help to retain players and bring in new deposits.