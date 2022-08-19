General Information

Kazoom Affiliates is the casino affiliate program that was created to promote Kazoo Casino. This online gambling site offers games from NetEnt, Play'n GO and Quickspin in English or Finnish through a web browser and on mobile devices. This company is licensed by Maltese Gaming Authority.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates will be placed on their standard net revenue sharing plan. Under this scheme, they can earn a percentage of the total monthly gaming revenue that is generated by referred players. The affiliate program is designed to reward affiliates who bring new customers into the casino with an incentive structure that increases as they pass through each tier. Not only does this provide variety in terms of how much money can be earned, but it also means the commision is lifetime.

Payment Systems

This company will pay affiliates in full, every month. The commission is usually paid around the 7th of every billing cycle in EUR only using either Neteller, Skrill or Bank Wire Transfer as payment processing platforms. This program has no withdrawal limits, no fees and no negative carryover.

Brands

Kazoom Casino

Kazoom has over 1900+ games from some of the world's most popular providers, such as NetEnt and Play’n GO. Users can play instantly through a web browser or on mobile phone. Kazoom also offers instant withdrawals to keep things smoothly. This casino is licensed by Malta Gaming Authority. Kazoom is an online casino that doesn't require registration. Live chat can be accessed during all day for assistance.

Why Choose Kazoom Affiliates Program

Kazoom Affiliates is a good affiliate program to work with. They pay promptly and their affiliate program has many benefits. This program has no withdrawal limits, no fees and no negative carryover. Affiliates can earn lifetime commissions and track their perfomance by NetRefer software platform.