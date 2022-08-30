General Information

MagicJackpot Affiliates was launched in 2021 to promote online gambling brand of the same name – Magicjackpot Affiliates is operated by MJP Interactive Ltd, a company incorporated under the laws of Malta. With an experienced team of dedicated account managers, they can answer any questions partners might have about their services. The company promises its affiliates with good conversion, fast and stable payments and great support.

Payment Models

Revshare. CPA. Hybrid. This program provides its partners with a commission that can be increased to 40% of revenue share. They also offer CPA and Hybrid deals depending on the type of traffic that comes through. All details about commission structure and requirements can be discussed with the managers.

Payment Systems

MagicJackpot affiliate program offers its affiliates only one option to withdraw earned commission – Bank Wire Transfer. All payments are made when the minimum monthly threshold of €100 was met.

Brands

MagicJackpot

MagicJackpot is an online casino brand operated by the leading Romanian operator Superbet. MagicJackpot is licensed by the Romanian gambling authority. This casino offers its users an extensive selection of games and slot machines from popular providers in the iGaming industry.

Why Choose MagicJackpot Affiliates Program

MagicJackpot program allows affiliates to choose any commission plan of their choice in order to attract more new players and earn more income. This program represents a well-known brand on the market that already has its fans and can offer a good conversion. In addition, the program is based on software from NetRefer, which helps affiliates track all the actions of attracted users on a daily basis, as well as analyze their results and find new promotional materials.