General Information

Maneki Partners is a great way to promote an online casino brand that caters primarily towards affluent markets. This new program will have affiliates promoting Maneki Casino. This new casino brand features generous bonuses and regular promotions; it also offers quality games from top providers. Those who join the partnership will enjoy good conversions due to the rich market, a popular new brand to promote, as well as stable monthly commission payments.

Payment Models

Revshare. As an affiliate, you will be able to receive shares from the revenue generated by players that join and deposit at Maneki Casino. For the first 3 months, affiliates are offered 40% commission of revenue share. Once the initial three-month period ends, then affiliates will be placed on a standard multi-tier commission that starts from 25% for 10 FTDs and can go up to 40% for 50 and more FTDs.

CPA. The approval for this plan can be requested from managers when all requirements are met.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates can earn extra commission based on a flat rate for referred partners.

Payment Systems

Affiliates are paid at the end of each month in EUR once the earned commission equals at least €20 for e-wallets and €100 for Bank Transfer. Once that happens, they can withdraw their earnings by using Skrill, Neteller or Bank Wire Transfer. This program has a €20,000 withdrawal limit.

Brands

Maneki Casino

Maneki Casino is a new online casino that started its operations in 2019 and has a license of Malta Gaming Authority. The site offers players from Canadian, Swiss, Polish, German, Finnish, Norwegian, and South African markets generous welcome bonuses and free spins. There’s even an exclusive VIP Loyalty Club with 7 levels with birthday gifts, faster withdrawals and decreased wagering requirements for bonuses. This casino has a wide library of titles from NetEnt, Yggdrasil, Evolution Gaming and many others.

Why Choose Maneki Partners Affiliate Program

Affiliates are provided with all the necessary promotional materials and monitoring tools to effectively promote Maneki Casino. After registering, affiliates can log into their accounts where they will find banners promoting the brand as well other rich media content that has been customized for them. Maneki Partners is based on the SoftSwiss platform for affiliates to see their performance and all statistics.