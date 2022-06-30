General Information

Mansion1 Affiliates is an affiliate program that promotes three foreign online casinos and one bookmaker. Webmasters are offered up to 50% on the RevShare model, earnings on CPA and on sub-affiliates, but there are strict territorial restrictions for traffic monetization. The company advertises online casinos owned by the operator ONISAC Ltd., which is firmly established in the UK market, and is also gradually conquering players from many other countries.

Payment Models

Revshare. It is known that the rate for this earnings model is floating, but there is no exact information on the amount of remuneration. Initially, after registration, webmasters receive a basic commission of 20% for an online casino and 10% for a betting site. Depending on user activity and other parameters, the rate can increase up to 50%.

CPA. Switching to this program allows you to receive a fixed income for each attracted player. The exact amount of remuneration is calculated taking into account the activity of the users invited and assigned to the account, the type of traffic and other indicators.

Hybrid. This plan combines two models - RevShare and CPA. You can connect to it only on an individual basis by contacting the manager.

Sub affiliate. On the main page of the site there is a mention of earnings on invited sub-affiliates, but what percentage of the income of webmasters and on what conditions it is provided is not reported.

Payment Systems

The reporting period is a calendar month, but applications for payments are processed twice during this period.The affiliate program of Slots Heaven casino and three other brands does not write off the negative balance, but transfers it to the next reporting period until it is paid off. It is allowed to withdraw amounts of at least $100 using one of three methods: Neteller, Skrill and bank transfer.

Base Commission Commission Type Minimum Payment Payment Frequency Payment Method Referral Commission Tracking Software Cookie Length 25%-50% revshare, $50-$500 CPA RevShare, CPA, Hybrid $100 Monthly Net-10 to Net-20 Neteller, Skrill, Bank Wire Transfer N/A MyAffiliates 3 days

Brands

MansionBet. The Mansion casino affiliate program promotes only one betting project, which is managed by the same holding. The company offers thousands of bets in dozens of sports disciplines, and promises bonuses and fair payouts to beginners.

Casino.com. An online casino launched in 2017 and operating under licenses from the Gibraltar and UK gambling commissions. The collection includes over 400 gambling entertainment from many popular providers such as Red Tiger, Microgaming, Blueprint and some others. Newcomers are offered one no deposit bonus of 20 free spins and a welcome promotion of up to $400. In addition to them, regular special offers are available to players on certain days, within which cash prizes, free spins and other gifts are distributed.