General Information

Metal Affiliates was created to promote online gambling brand called Metal Casino. This casino brand offers its players a wide range of games from most popular providers, such as Microgaming, NetEnt and Play’n GO. This company has a licenses of the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission.

Payment Models

Revshare. The affiliate program offers commission-based revenue sharing deals, in which affiliates are compensated based on the net revenue generated by players referred to the casino each month. The standard commission rate starts from 30% and goes up to 40% of net revenue; higher commission is available depending on the amount of traffic.

CPA. Hybrid. Affiliates can discuss different payment model with managers on individual basis.

Payment Systems

Commission is paid monthly and the affiliate’s earnings will be sent via Bank Wire Transfer. The minimum payment threshold for all commissions under €500 goes into next month. This program has no withdrawal limits and no negative carryover policy.

Brands

Metal Casino

Metal Casino was established in 2017 and offers over 400 games and belongs to a family of casinos such as Betspin, Thrills, Gutz, Rizk. Ths casino brand offers slot machines, some of which have a metallic theme. Other games in their library include variants of roulette, baccarat and poker.

Why Choose Metal Affiliates Program

Metal Casino Affiliates has chosen NetRefer as their preferred software because of its unique features which can help with future campaigns for affiliates – giving them everything they need in one place. This platform offers a wide range of marketing tools and detailed statistics.