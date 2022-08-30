General Information

Mio Media is an official affiliate program that was created specifically to promote and market two online gambling brands – Neon 54 and Slots Palace Casino. The company’s mission is to provide a high-quality service for all of its partners, which includes providing them with clear rules and regulations. They work at making sure that new affiliates are matched up correctly by an experienced team who will help processes go clearly as well after joining the program.

Payment Models

Revshare. Mio Media Affiliates’ commission structure is based on the net gaming revenue that affiliate brings to brands every month. The commission structure starts from 30% and can be increased to 45% for higher revenue generated by referred players.

CPA. All affiliates can request a one-time payment after discussing all details and requirements with managers.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates can earn extra flat percentage from the partners they referred to the program.

Payment Systems

The commission is paid monthly by the 15th of every month with a €100 minimum threshold. Affiliates can choose from an array safe payment methods including Neteller or Skrill. This affiliate program has no negative carryover policy and no withdrawal limits.

Brands

Neon 54

Neon 54 Casino is a new online casino owned by Rabidi N.V. and has a license of Curacao Authorities. This casino brand has over 2700 of games from most popular software providers. With a huge welcome bonus, mobile friendly website that accepts crypto currencies this casino has many features to trust.

Slots Palace

This online gambling site has over 2,000 games from 35 providers. Players can enjoy 24/7 customer support and a range of payment methods. This casino offers generous welcome bonuses, vip-program with tiers, challenges and many unique perks.

Why Choose Mio Media Affiliates Program

This program uses well-known soft from Netrefer that provides affiliates a variety of data and statistics that can be used to create marketing campaigns. Mio Media program also gives affiliates an access to rich marketing tools.