General Information

The affiliates program at Pixel.Bet Affiliates is the official affiliate for our online casino, which also offers an e-sports section so every player can bet on favorite teams every day of the week.This multilingual website allows webmasters to display it in any language they prefer. Pixel.bet Affiliates is the official affiliate program for Pixel.BET Casino. The standard commission structure based upon net gaming revenue goes up to 40%. However, if you want personalized deals - just ask them freely whenever desired by contacting support team.

Payment Models

Revshare. The commission structure on Pixel.bet is an attractive option for affiliate marketers, with no negative carryover policy and multiple tier options available by default, that reward partners according to their net gaming revenue from referred players. This plan provides commission from 25-40%.

CPA. Affiliates can have a personalized commission structure by requesting it to their respective account manager. The CPA deals are granted according factors such as quality traffic and location, so webmasters will be happy with these opportunities.

Sub-Affiliate. Pixel.bet Affiliates offers a sub affiliate plan, where the partners are entitled 5% out of their sub-affiliate's profits.

Payment Systems

Pixel.bet affiliates can collect their payments in four ways: Bank Wire Transfer, Cheque, Neteller or Skrill. The minimum payout is €100 and it's processed every month around the 20th of each month. All payouts are made in EUR.

Brands

If you’re looking for an esports bookie that has a dedicated service, then Pixel.bet might be worth checking out! The site is user-friendly and their customer support can help with whatever question or concern comes up during your experience playing on this platform as well. Must be noted, that the brand is unable to accept players from Venezuela, Israel and other countries due license restrictions.

Why Choose Pixel.Bet Affiliates Program

As an affiliate, you’ll get access to unique offers and promotions from Pixel.bet that will help grow your business. You can also rely on their helpful support team if anything goes wrong or there are any issues with the program.