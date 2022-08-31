General Information

Playigo affiliate program was created to market and promote online casino brand called Playigo. This brand has a range of games from top providers, such as Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play and iSoftBet. It features a browser-based interface as well mobile versions. This company has licenses from Malta Gaming Authority to guarantee safe.

Payment Models

Revshare. The affiliate program allows affiliates to earn a percentage share of their players’ total monthly revenue which is generated at this casino.

This structure has tiers based on how many first-time depositors an individual refers in a month, and they’ll continue passing through these until reaching the maximum potential amount that can be earned under each tier. The commission is lifetime.

Payment Systems

All payments are made in EUR around the 15th of each month. The commission can be paid through several methods, including Bank Wire Transfer or Skrill and Neteller services with no withdrawal limits. This program has no minimum threshold amount and no admin fees.

Brands

Playigo. Playigo Casino was established in 2020 and is owned by Cyberplay Management Ltd. This casino brand is licensed by Malta Gaming Authority. Playigo casino is home to leading software providers. It has a live chat, mobile friendly design, several payment options and an impressive list of bonuses.

Why Choose Playigo Partners Affiliate Program

Playigo Partners has the most advanced and comprehensive software to provide our affiliates with accurate information. Affiliates can view their earned commission rates, referred player counts as well a real-time monitor of how players perform in terms of activity levels.