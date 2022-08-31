PressEnter Group affiliate program was created to promote and market several online casino brands – 21.com Casino, JustSpin Casino, NeonVegas Casino and a few others. This affiliate platform has a variety of plans for webmasters to choose from. It is run by professionals who are always available and will assist for any question. This company is regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority.

Payment Models

Revshare. Affiliates are offered a default commission rate of 35% on Press Enter Partner’s net gaming revenue. This can be increased for those who bring higher amount of new players each month, up to 50%.

CPA. This program has CPA deals available for all webmasters interested in, just request it and wait until their account manager reviews the opportunity.

Hybrid. Affiliates with the hybrid model are offered a default rate of 40% on revenue shares.

Sub-affiliate. Affiliates can earn a flat percentage for partners they referred to the program.

Payment Systems

Commissions are paid monthly by Bank Draft in Euros only around the 15th of each month. This program has a minimum payment threshold of €500.

Brands

21.com Casino. 21.com Casino was established in 2018 and is owned by BP Group Limited. This casino brand is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. JustSpin has a professional team, top providers of software, live chat and mobile friendly design. They offer 24/7 support with an easy to use lobby combined with all popular games.

JustSpin Casino. JustSpin Casino was launched in 2019 and is owned by BP Group Limited. This online casino has a license of the Malta Gaming Authority. JustSpin casino is a great online brand with top-rated gaming software providers, live chat available 24/7 and mobile friendly design with SSL encryption to keep all information safe to not have any worries.

NeonVegas Casino. Neon Vegas was established in 2020 and is owned by BP Group Limited. This casino has a license of the Malta Gaming Authority. Neon Vegas casino offers leading software companies, 24/7 live chat and mobile-friendly design for convenience of players’ needs.

Why Choose PressEnter Partners Affiliate Program

Affiliates can use their affiliate account to find information about referred players, depositors and generated revenue. Helpful marketing tools are also available for future campaigns to promote brands easily.