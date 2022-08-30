General Information

ProfitPartners affiliate program was created to cooperate with three online casinos and promote them. These are Champion Casino, Deluxe and Lotoru; each of them has its own audience, localization and providers. Most recently, the flagship, Champion Casino, entered the global market.

Sports betting is a great additional option for partners of the Profit Partners program. With that, affiliates will be able to attract additional traffic, and players will get vivid emotions on one project. In fact, this integration is a kind of all-inclusive, in which each player can try something new.

Payment Models

Revshare. This program offers its members a revenue sharing model with a maximum payout of 25% to 60% of income. The partner will receive a percentage of the income of the project, which comes from the revenue generated by the players that were referred.

CPA. Affiliates can the CPA plan as well. The CPA program gives up to $50 per player.

Sub-affiliate. The referral program gives 5% from the income for attracted partners.

Payment Systems

Payments are made 2 times a month – after the 2nd and 17th numbers, within 5 business days. The program automatically compensates for negative balances in full when summing up the reporting results. It is possible to withdraw funds to WMZ, Capitalist, Bitcoin and Wire transfer. Minimum threshold amount is $20.

Brands

Champion Casino. Champion Casino online casino is operated by Bovive Ltd, operating under a Curacao license. The site offers gambling entertainment from such developers of gaming software as Microgaming, Novomatic, Quickspin, BGaming and many others. There are a large number of games with live dealers, promotions are constantly organized and tournaments with good prizes are held. The company is regularly tested by an independent laboratory eCOGRA, which indicates the reliability of the software on the site. The advantages of an online casino include: a collection of 2,000 games, a VIP program with prizes, cashback up to 20%, a starter bonus package.

Lotoru. A casino with a long history that has existed since 1999 and offers users a large collection of over 1,000 games. The operator promises fast payouts to bank cards and e-wallets, regular tournaments promotions and generous cash bonuses and free spins are available for beginners and regular customers.

Why Choose Profit Partners Program

Profit Partners boasts the ability to analyze the effectiveness of traffic using the most detailed statistics on the market. In addition, this program represents international brands covering both casinos and betting platforms, which allows affiliates to choose and earn more. ProfitPartners gives affiliates advertising materials and the opportunity to choose between different commission models and also between the withdrawal of earned funds.