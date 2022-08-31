Rabbit Affiliates is an affiliate program that was created to attract new traffic to several online gambling brands – Lapalingo, Elcarado, TigerSpin and Lord Lucky online casinos. This program offers affiliates several online brands for cooperation, fast and timely payouts, and several types of commission for the best results.

Payment Models

Revshare. In this payment model, affiliates get the opportunity to earn a commission at a rate of 35% of the casino revenue generated by referred players. This commission structure is based on the new depositing players and is calculated monthly.

CPA. Affiliates who meet the requirements can request the opportunity to receive payments under this model.

Sub-affiliate. Program members can also receive an additional flat commission of 5% for referring new partners to the program.

Payment Systems

Payments are sent in EUR via Bank Draft around the 7th of each month. For withdrawals, there is a minimum monthly threshold of €100. This program has no negative carryover, no bunding and no limits. Affiliates must be aware that admin fees may apply.

Brands

Lapalingo Casino. This casino was launched in 2015 by the Rabbit Entertainment Ltd. Lapalingo Casino has a license of Malta Gaming Authority. Lapalingo Casino has a huge range of slot machines from Betsoft, Evolution Gaming, GameArt, iSoftBet, Microgaming, NetEnt, Real Time Gaming and many others. In addition, this casino offers a multilingual chat open 24/7 and optimization for mobile gambling.

Elcarado Casino. Elcarado was established in 2018 by the Rabbit Entertainment Ltd. with the license of Malta Gaming Authority. This casino brand is a home to well-known software providers. Moreover, it offers fast withdrawals, live chat facility and mobile friendly design.

TigerSpin Casino. This brand was established in 2021 by the same company with the license of Malta Gaming Authority. TigersSpin offers players a range of games, 24/7 live chat, mobile friendly games and secure payment options.

Lord Lucky Casino. Lord Lucky was launched in 2016 with the license of Malta. This casino offers its players a live chat, instant play, mobile gaming option, live games and proven fair.

Why Choose AffMore Affiliate Program

Rabbit Affiliates uses MyAffiliates software. This is a great way for affiliates to have access and view multiple tools that will help with campaigns. It has also an easy-to use interface, detailed statistics and reports on earned commission and information about referred players.