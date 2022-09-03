General Information

Rootz Affiliates is an affiliate program that was created to promote Wildz Casino, Caxino Casino and Wheelz casino. Established in 2018 and owned by Rootz Limited this iGaming program allows webmasters to generate income safely and comfortably through traffic from their sites with 25% and up to 40%, monthly revenue shares earning potential increased commission by alternative deals such as CPA plan, which can help to earn more. Rootz Affiliates has a license of the Malta Gaming Authority.

Payment Models

Revshare. Rootz Affiliates offers a standard commission plan for webmasters based on the net revenue from referred players. The standard plan has no negative carryover to be able to start a new month from scratch.

The commission structure starts from 25% and can be increased to 40% for higher amount of generated revenue.

CPA. Affiliates can request this plan at any time once they have met all requirements which can be discussed with managers.

Sub-affiliate. Members of the program can earn extra commission by referring new partners to the program.

Payment Systems

The payments will be processed by the 15th day of every month when the minimum monthly threshold of at least €50 was met. The transactions are made using Bank Wire Transfer or Skrill. This program has no negative carryover policy.

Brands

Wildz Casino. Wildz Casino has a huge range of slot machines from 1x2Gaming, Elk Studios, Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, iSoftBet, Microgaming, NetEnt, Play’n GO and many others. This casino was established in 2019 by Rootz Limited under the laws of Malta. Wildz casino is optimized for mobile phone users, with a large selection of online slots and support service 24/7.

Caxino Casino. Caxino Casino has a huge range of slot machines from 1x2Gaming, Elk Studios, Evolution Gaming, iSoftBet, Leander Games, Microgaming, NetEnt, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play and more. caxino was established in 2020 and has a license of Malta Authorities. Casino offers a wide range of payment options and games, fast payouts and huge bonus offers for mobile phone users.

Wheelz Casino. Wheelz Casino was established in 2021 by the Rootz Limited. Wheelz Casino has a large selection of online slots from top-providers and an easy navigation through the website.

Why Choose Rootz Affiliates Program

Rootz Affiliates has a wide range of marketing material available to all the registered webmasters so that they are able promote brands effectively in each monthly cycle. Some items include banners, links social share content and logos. This program also provides affiliates with statistics and all information.