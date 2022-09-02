The Royal Partners affiliate program has been operating since 2017 and attracts webmasters with profitable payment models and a large collection of promotional materials. The affiliate promotes three well-known licensed casinos with a high conversion of registered users into active players.

The partner has developed a user-friendly website and a functional administrative panel for creating marketing materials and tracking statistics with cuts by projects, audience and other indicators. In addition, partners are provided with a great support from managers.

Payment Models

Revshare. This plan is set automatically to each new partner. The interest rate is dynamic and is calculated based on the number of attracted players and the first deposits based on the results of the last billing period.

The final amount of remuneration is determined by the size of the casino’s net income from referred users. The commission structure starts from 30% for 0 FTDs and can be increased to 60% for 200 and more.

CPA. This plan can be set after the manager agrees on the source and traffic volumes. Lead qualification payouts can be as high as $100 per action.

Payment Systems

Royal Partners affiliate program makes payments to QIWI, WebMoney, Yandex.Money and Bank Transfer.

The minimum withdrawal amount for the Revshare model is $50. No fees are charged for the transactions and negative balances are not carried over.

Brands

Sol Casino. This casino opened in 2018 attracts users with its original design, an impressive collection of games and a well-thought-out loyalty system. The site owners have taken care of their customers and offer high withdrawal limits, convenient sorting of gambling, and a low threshold for entering the game.

Casino Fresh. It stands out for its stylish design and profitable bonus offers. To attract a wide audience, the administration holds regular tournaments and promotions. The lifetime of an account is also affected by cashback up to 10% and a multi-level system of statuses with growing privileges.

Casino Rocks. A large collection of licensed gambling games is presented and bonuses are provided for almost every deposit. The administration holds a weekly lottery with a large prize fund and regular tournaments to keep and increase the activity of gamblers.

Why Choose Royal Partners Affiliates Program

The Fresh Casino Affiliate Program provides a lot of graphic and text marketing tools for the comfortable promotion of projects. Upon request in support, an affiliate can order individual promotional materials.

The Personal Account contains all the necessary information for tracking performance. In the statistics, you can see the number of visits and registrations, you can sort the information by date, project, or promotional materials used.

In addition, this affiliate program holds regular tournaments among partners with cash prizes and expensive equipment.