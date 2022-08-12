General Information

SweetSpot is an affiliate program that was created speifically to promote well-known gambling brands - CasiTabi Casino and PureWin Casino. CasiTabi Casino and PureWin are two of the most popular online casinos in Japan. They're both regulated by government authorities on Curacao, which means that everything is safe and fair. Brands are primarily available in the Japanese market with many games from providers like Big Time Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Play’n Go. Program offers good conversion rates, popular brands and easy registration process.

Payment Models

Revshare. The standard revenue share commission is a percentage of new customers and the casino revenue, whith no applicable taxes. Referral commission starts from 20% and can be increased to 45%.

CPA. Hybrid. These plans are available upon request with individual terms.

Sub-affiliation. Affiliates can get a monthly commission for referring other partners to the program.

Payment Systems

Affiliates will receive a commission from the program every month. It is paid within 30 days for previous months' earnings with several payment options available, such as Neteller, EcoPayz, Bank Wire Transfer or Skrill. Affiliate income should be at least €100 per month. All payment are made in EUR. Important to note that admin fees may apply.

Brands

CasiTabi Casino

Casitabi was founded in 2014 and uses Japanese as the only language for its interface. Casitabi has a unique style and uses many games from the popular manufacturer NETENT. Casitabi has a comprehensive range of instant-play slots, table games and video poker. The platform uses 128 bit SSL encryption to ensure the security your transactions which have been proven fair by independent audits.

PureWin Casino

The Pure Win Casino has a large variety of games from big industry names like Microgaming, Play’n GO , NetEnt and Quickspin. The site can be reached in multiple languages thanks to their international license which enables them provide gambling services worldwide while remaining fully regulated by the Government of Curacao. In the games lobby, player can find an abundance of slots with unique features that range from different themes to high paylines and large variances.

Why Choose SweetSpot Affiliate Program

The company has a number of benefits for their affiliates, such as good conversion rates and good brands. They also offer multiple payment options that can be customized according to your needs with no negative carryover. Multiple commission plans and sub-affiliation are available for every affiliate.