General Information

Turbico Affiliates, established in 2018, is the only affiliate program that promotes Turbico Casino, an online gambling site with games from NetEnt, Nyx Interactive and Quickspin. This casino offers members access to numerous languages as well as mobile compatibility. Turbico affiliates are internationally licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority and also Swedish Gambling authority.

Payment Models

Revhare. Affiliates who enroll in program are offered a standard net revenue sharing plan. Affiliates will earn percentage shares of players' total monthly earnings, which are generated at the casino. The revenue sharing plan is in between 25%-45%, depending on the traffic. This program also offers an exclusive revenue share of 40% for the first three months.

Payment Systems

Payments to affiliates are made on the 10th of every month, with payment methods including Neteller, Bank Wire Transfer and Skrill. The minimum threshold for an affiliate's monthly earnings is €100. Payments are processed in EUR only with no withdrawal limits for affiliates. However, there is an applicable fee set by the company.

Brands

Turbico Casino

Turbico Casino is a new online casino established in 2019 with the goal of providing players top gaming experience. The site has partnerships to keep you entertained with NetEnt, Quickspin, Yggdrasil Gaming, Evolution Games and many others. Turbico Casino is a popular casino with excellent customer support available 24/7. The lobby design of this casino will make feel like at real casino. The website is also available on mobile devices as well. Turbico Casino is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority. The site’s SSL encryption is certified by Cloudflare and Comodo.

Why Choose Turbico Affiliates Program

Turbico affiliates has a low minimum monthly payment threshold, no bunding and no negative carryover. In addition, the company provides CPA plans and exclusive revshare plan for the first three months.