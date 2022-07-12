ZeePartners is a gambling affiliate program from a direct advertiser - Z-Partners. This is an affiliate program, the owner of an online casino - CASINO-Z, where traffic is received. In the review, we will tell you more about this online casino, as well as talk about payouts and conditions of the affiliate program.

General Information

Traffic is accepted only for one project - CASINO-Z. This is a licensed online casino opened in 2019. At the moment there are more than 3000 slots, 50 supported languages, and 49 payment systems. Slots from global providers, card games and sports betting ensure audience retention and cash flow for you. Any kind of traffic is accepted. Z-Partners works with all countries of the world except: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iran, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia , Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States. After the manager activates your account, you can copy the link and start attracting players. If you have any further questions, you can contact the Z-Partners manager, the team will prompt and help you.

Payment Models

This affiliate program works only on RevShare, you will receive a percentage of the online casino profits. It is 40%, there is also a referral program - 5% of the income of the attracted user. Other plans are availale after discussing it with managers.



Base Commission Commission Type Minimum Payment Payment Frequency Payment Method Referral Commission Tracking Software Cookie Length 50% revshare for the 1st 3 months, then 20%-35% revshare RevShare, CPA, Hybrid

€100 for ewallets, €250 for wire Monthly Net-15 Neteller, Skrill, Bank Wire Transfer 2.5% NetRefer Unknown

Payment Systems

Payouts are transfered every Tuesday via many services, such as MasterCard, Neteller, QIWI, UniPay, Visa, Mir Cards, cryptocurrencies, Yandex.Money. The minimum payout amount is $30.



Brands

The owner of the online casino is Zavbin Ltd, which is registered in Cyprus, and Orakum N.V. acts as an operator. with a license from the gambling commission of Curacao.The operator paid special attention to the live casino section. The software was provided by more than 20 providers, including the famous Evolution Gaming, Ezugi and Pragmatic Play, as well as small developers like Absolute Live Gaming and Dream Gaming. Users are offered to win money at different tables, including poker, blackjack, roulette and various game shows, there is even a monopoly. Almost all broadcasts are open, so beginners can freely watch the gameplay from the sidelines without placing bets.