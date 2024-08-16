The RevenueLab team attended iGB Live in Amsterdam. We still look back on this time as a period of productive work and valuable new connections. We are excited to share the results of iGB 2024 with you.

Productive Work at the Booth

One of the key achievements of iGB 2024 was our vibrant booth, which provided a comfortable space for networking and connecting with colleagues. We curated the best offers for our partners and accomplished the following:

Established over 125 new contacts. We are currently in discussions about new collaboration opportunities.

Held more than 10 meetings with our affiliates at iGB 2024. We discussed future plans, scaling opportunities, and shared insights, further solidifying our partnerships.

Made new connections and agreed on cooperation. Partners with various traffic types, including SEO, PPC, ASO, and others, joined the RevenueLab platform.

Conducted over 20 meetings with brands. We strengthened relationships with our current partners and agreed on collaborations with new ones.

Those are pretty impressive results of iGB 2024, aren’t they? But the RevenueLab team always strives to maximize every opportunity. We have a few more important results from iGB Live in Amsterdam.







An Expert Interview with Our CPA Team Lead

We are always open to communication and ready to share our expertise in iGaming with our colleagues. One of the highlights of iGB 2024 was an interview our CPA Team Lead gave to the iGaming News channel.

Julia Kulikova shared some insights on the future of the iGaming market:

It’s time to prepare for the upcoming U.S. elections . During the last elections, Facebook and Google faced significant challenges—history might repeat itself, though we hope for the best. RevenueLab has already transitioned some of our partners to a hybrid model to ensure a smooth period for them.

Pay attention to social casinos. It’s still unclear whether they will be a short-term trend, a year-long phenomenon, or a lasting fixture. The RevenueLab team is already collaborating with several partners in this direction.

With 13 years in the iGaming market, we’ve accumulated a wealth of knowledge, and we share it not only at industry conferences. Follow the RevenueLab blog and social media to stay updated on the latest industry trends.

RevenueLab Branded Gifts

One of the important iGB results was our creation of exclusive RevenueLab branded gifts. All conference attendees had the chance to pick it up at our booth.

Among the items were sticker packs, tote bags, branded poker chips, power banks. But the stress-relief cubes were especially popular—they were the first to be taken. We hope they will remind our colleagues of the pleasant meeting with the RevenueLab team and the results of iGB in Amsterdam.





A Joint Booth with Revsharks

Another achievement of iGB 2024 was our new experience with a shared booth alongside Revsharks.

Drawing on our iGaming expertise, understanding of GEO specifics, and work with brands, we launched Revsharks by RevenueLab.

Revsharks is the official affiliate program for Winshark Casino, targeting Tier-1 and Tier-2 markets. Revsharks is meticulously designed thanks to the expertise of the RevenueLab team: the brand features its own platform, a retention team, generous payouts, and startup bonuses. We were really happy to communicate with interested affiliates at iGB Live 2024.







iGB Results for the RevenueLab Team

We would like to thank everyone who visited our booth! New partnerships, engaging interactions with our affiliates, and the joy of each meeting—these are the key results of iGB 2024.

We are ready to share our expertise with colleagues, discuss industry trends with partners and brands, and grow together. We eagerly anticipate upcoming iGaming events to continue our work.

Check out our LinkedIn and Instagram to see more live moments and results from iGB 2024.