What we are going to discuss:
- Industry trends for 2022
- Push & pops peculiarities
- Approaches to creatives and landing pages
- Top geos and how to work with them
- iGaming audience and their needs
+ bonuses for all the participants
See you soon!
Topic: Push and Pops trends in iGaming 2022: RichAds and SiGMA expert insights
Date and Time: February 24, 15:00 GMT
Presenters: Anastasia Kazakova, RichAds Head of Customer Success & Oliver de Bono, CSO at SiGMA
What we are going to discuss:
+ bonuses for all the participants
See you soon!