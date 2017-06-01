SlotV Casino

SlotV Casino combines the best characteristics of other gaming sites with years of gambling experience. This new online casino presents more than 700 games from the greatest developers, and all kinds of top slot machines, new releases, and timeless progressive slots. The casino is also available on mobile platforms and has a bonus package up to €500 with 175 free spins included. 24/7 support in several languages, all the popular banking options, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic source s: SEO, Streams, Video Integration, Prerolls, Banners, Push

GEO: DE, FI, TH, NO, AT, MT, MY

Frank Casino

Frank Casino was created several years ago and had its time to acquire a reputation of the solid casino website. The casino is available in several languages and offers its players a multilevel bonus program, which allows players to earn points for every deposit. Frank Casino offers a truly vast selection of top-notch slot machines from the top game makers. Additionally, all the players have a chance to get free spins on a regular basis, get special privileges as a member of the VIP Premium club and join many other promotions. Reasonable payout times, reliable customer support, and plenty of slots.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : SEO, Streams, Video Integration, Prerolls, Banners, Push

GEO: DE, FI, TH, NO, AT, MT, MY

Aplay Casino

Aplay Casino offers its members access to a wide range of video slots and top casino games. Members can enjoy titles from NetEnt, Microgaming, Play’n GO and other developers. The casino is available for both instant play through a web browser or through a mobile casino. Aplay offers plenty of table games, including European Blackjack, Baccarat and European Roulette, multi-hand video poker games, selection of classic casino games, various virtual games, and live casino games. Aplay offers fast withdrawals, good welcome package with fair terms, easy-to-navigate website, mobile casino, and quite frequent promotions.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic source s: SEO, Streams

GEO: DE, FI, TH, NO, AT, MT, MY

mrBit Casino

mrBit Casino offers a truly huge selection of games from the most famous providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming and Play’n GO. There is a live casino section that offers over 80 tables and features such games as blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and dream catcher. Other casino sections present various table games, video poker, scratch cards, and bingo. The casino always has some kind of promotion going on, which usually features cashback options, bitpoints (mrBit bouns points), happy hours and many other. All-in-all the casino offers over 2000 games including video slots, table games, video poker, and jackpot progressives.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : SEO, Streams

GEO: FI, NO

Casino Columbus

Casino Columbus offers more than 2000 various games, including slots, table games, video poker, jackpot progressives, and live casino games. The casino offers a decent welcome bonus that does a great job of attracting new players. Other sides of Casino Columbus are the easy-to-use lightweight website, solid payment methods and various promotions, such as golden Monday, happy hours, free spins and others. This casino is a great choice for players looking for variety, as far as it offers one of the widest ranges of games among online casinos.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic source s: SEO, Streams

GEO: KZ, FI, NL, AT, DK

Drift Casino

Drift Casino offers plenty of top-notch games, including more than 200 slot machines. The game lineup is powered up by Microgaming, NetEnt, and NextGen, and the website is available in several languages. Drift Casino is a great choice for all kinds of players, no matter the budget or playing style. Players can enjoy some of the biggest, latest and most stunning games in the market, with loads of popular slots along with simple 3-reel classics and 5-reel slots. The casino gives everyone a chance to boost betting balance when making a deposit, and the new players are to get one of the various welcome bonuses. Great variety of games, solid reputation and all the popular banking options – this offer is worth checking out.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : SEO, Streams

GEO: NL, FI, AT, PT

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