Avalon78

Avalon78 casino offers a truly extensive selection of games from such eminent developers as Net Entertainment, Microgaming, BetSoft, and many others. When it comes to the game line, Avalon78 got games for every kind of player: from various slots and live casino games to video poker and jackpot categories. The casino did quite a job with its fantastic set of bonuses for both new and existing players, so everyone would have an instant success regardless of the experience. Avalon78 has 12 rewarding VIP levels for its players, some cashback schemes, and all the popular banking options.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic source s: SEO

GEO: SE, DE, CA

BetWinner

BetWinner is a multi-national betting hub that is available in 51 languages and offers 6 different types of odds overall. BetWinner follows the successful mix of high odds and engaging live betting, which means that both bettors and sports lovers will enjoy playing on the platform. The platform is highly popular among Central European punters due to its 96.97% payout on football and countless markets. And while bettors can enjoy high odds, casino players can find live casino games, bingo, poker, and other classical games.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : SMM

GEO: TR, PT

Rivalry.gg

Rivalry.gg is a dedicated esports betting site, that works with almost every popular franchise, from League of Legends to Dota 2, from Overwatch to Counter-Strike: GO. During recent years, Rivalry.gg has proven itself as one of the best esports betting sites around and being able to deliver a top-level esports betting experience. Among the perks of choosing Rivalry.gg there are good odds, simple to use the website, and fair welcome bonuses. All-in-all, Rivalry.gg is more than capable of meeting the needs of the most demanding esports betting fans.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic source s: SEO, Google AdWords

GEO: SE, MY, PE

Pinnacle

Pinnacle is a platform for those who enjoy both playing casino and betting on sports events. Pinnacle offers various types of games: from classic slots to modern football accumulators. There are live casino games, e-sports betting, sportsbook – and all of it is available for both mobile and desktop players. Among the main perks of the casino, there are such ones as the ability to bet live on major sports, complemented by excellent odds and fast payouts, and taking into consideration odds with great value, Pinnacle is a campaign that’s definitely worth considering.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic source s: SEO, Google AdWords

GEO: KR, JP, CA, LATAM

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