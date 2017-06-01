Vegas Paradise

Meet Vegas Paradise, a casino that combines the thrill of slots with traditional casino games. The casino offers a full suite of online casino games from very reputable software providers. Vegas Paradise is capable of dealing even with the most demanding players, as far as there are such games categories as slots, jackpot games, scratch games, live casino games, and various mobile games. The casino is available for instant playing in a flash browser and is fully optimized for mobile platforms. All-in-all, Vegas Paradise is more than capable of meeting the needs of the most demanding punters.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic source s: SEO, PPC, SMM, SMS, Email

GEO: FI, DE, CA, NZ, UK

Monster casino

Meet Monster casino, the gambling site that offers a truly monstrous selection of online video slots from a variety of top software providers, such as NetEnt, NextGen, IGT, Microgaming and others. Along with classical slots, Monster casino provides an extensive number of table, live dealer games, scratch cards and other instant win games. The casino offers some perks for its new players, and will be a great choice for players who want to play on the move. Due to a user-friendly efficient interface, the casino makes sure that the selected games are from the top drawer of the e-gaming sector, so the players won’t miss the best casino offers. The popular banking options, live chat support and always a vibrant atmosphere. Write to us and get this offer working for you today!

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic source s: SEO, PPC, SMM, Email

GEO: FI, DE, CA, NZ, UK, NO, IE

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