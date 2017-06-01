Monster casino

Meet Monster casino, the gambling site that offers a truly monstrous selection of online video slots from a variety of top software providers, such as NetEnt, NextGen, IGT, Microgaming and others. Along with classical slots, Monster casino provides an extensive number of table, live dealer games, scratch cards and other instant win games. The casino offers some perks for its new players, and will be a great choice for players who want to play on the move. Due to a user-friendly efficient interface, the casino makes sure that the selected games are from the top drawer of the e-gaming sector, so the players won’t miss the best casino offers. The popular banking options, live chat support and always a vibrant atmosphere. Write to us and get this offer working for you today!

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic source s: SEO, PPC, SMM, Email, Streaming

Top GEO : UK, CA, DE

Other GEO: NO, NZ, IE, FI

Gambola Casino

Gambola Casino offers a good mix of the most popular games from famous software providers (such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Quickspin, Play’nGo and others) along with games obtained from the less known game developers. Gambola Casino is a great choice for players looking for variety, as far as there are all sorts of games in this casino: from slots and table games to card games and live casino games, so Gambola will easily suit any player’s gaming style. The casino offers a sign-up bonus that comes with a solid matched deposit that does a great job in attracting and engaging its players. Other sides of Gambola Casino are the easy-to-use lightweight website and solid payment methods. Don’t miss the offer, contact us to get it working for you today!

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : Google AdWords, SEO

Top GEO : SE, FI, DE

Other GEO: CA, NO, JP

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