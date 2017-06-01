GG.bet

Meet GG.bet, an online casino and sports betting site, where you will find all-in-one package: classical casino games and both sports/esports betting. And although betting is a major part of GG.bet, aside from it, the casino has a solid collection of slots and exclusive games. Either you enjoy working with betting offers, or it’s casino gambling, that you’re especially good at, GG.BET is an offer you shouldn’t miss.

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic source s: Google AdWords, SEO

Top GEO: SE, DK

bCasino

bCasino is an innovative online casino platform, where the latest technology meets versatile gaming options. For the new players, bCasino offers a generous welcome package with multiple deposit bonuses and free spins. There are also plenty of various games from famous software providers and the world’s leading live casino games specialists, as well as many varieties of roulette, blackjack and other popular games like baccarat squeeze. bCasino is available on both desktop and mobile platforms and has a 24/7 professional customer support. Important to note that bCasino has earned a license from the UK Gambling Commission, one of the strictest of all the gaming regulators and licensing bodies worldwide. Write to us to know more about this outstanding offer!

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : SEO, PPC

Top GEO: DE, AT, FI

FavBet

Primarily a sport betting enterprise, during the last years FavBet succeeded in expanding its boundaries and hosted a number of exciting video slots and table games at the platform. FavBet’s team is one of the most experienced ones in the iGaming world and can boast upwards of 250,000 users worldwide. Although the company is hugely popular with its sports betting enterprise, FavBet’s team certainly know what the casino customer wants and ready to provide remarkable service for its clients. Professional support service, convenient payment processing options and payout times, and a quarter of a million register users — this offer is ready to convert your traffic at the highest rates!

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : Google AdWords, SEO

Top GEO: UA

Boo Casino

Meet Boo Casino — an online casino platform, where every player gets a welcome package with multiple deposit bonuses and zero wager free spins. Boo Casino offers a big choice of classical and brand new games, including top slots from famous software providers and live casino games. Boo Casino can be enjoyed on both desktop and mobile platforms, and it features the most popular payment methods along with high-level security and top-notch support team. Quick cashouts, friendly support 24/7, and many surprise upgrades — write to us to know more about the offer!

Commission type : RevShare starting with 35%

Top traffic sources : SEO, Mail, SMS

Top GEO: CH, DE, NL, DK, FI, NO

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